Tickets On Sale Tomorrow for TITANIQUE at Toronto's CAA Theatre

Titanique is set to slay Canada, the mother country of the O.G. Québecois international sensation, Céline Dion. This all-Canadian production of the off-Broadway hit of titanic proportions will star an authentique real-life Québec star – Véronique Claveau – as Céline Dion. The remainder of the 13-member cast will be announced soon.



Titanique will play Toronto’s CAA Theatre from December 5, 2024 through January 12, 2025, after making its Canadian premiere in Céline’s hometown of Montreal at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts from October 27 to November 24, 2024.



Tickets for the Toronto engagement will be available at 10AM on Friday June 14 at mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333



ABOUT THE SHOW



Written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, directed by Tye Blue, with music arrangements and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell, Titanique had its world premiere Off-Broadway at NYC’s Asylum Theatre in June 2022, produced by Eva Price. The show won critical raves and becoming an instant audience hit – which necessitated a transfer to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November 2022, where its run continues to sell out. The production won three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Best Musical Award, the Dorian Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Production, and a Las Culturistas Culture Award.



When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, Off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia and joyful slay-fest.



Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.



ABOUT VÉRONIQUE CLAVEAU



An actor, singer and dancer, Véronique Claveau has been hailed as “a true queen of musical theatre" by Radio-Canada. Her breakthrough came in 2004 as a finalist on the reality TV talent show Star Académie. From there she quickly became a popular singer and actor in Québec. She was cast in several TV shows and became a regular in the end-of-year satirical stage revue, Revue et Corrigée, which showcased her excellent comedic skills and superb singing. It was here she first won acclaim for her brilliant imitation of national icon Céline Dion. This led to her starring in the television equivalent of the year-end revue, Bye Bye, which made her a star across French-Canada. She has recorded several albums, toured in concerts in Canada and the US, and starred in French translations of Broadway musicals, notably Hairspray at the Théâtre Saint-Denis.



Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

