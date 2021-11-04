Theatre Of The Beat! Presents FORGIVEN/FORGOTTEN A New Audio-Visual Presentation

Celebrating their 10th Anniversary, Theatre of the Beat is back with another exciting audio drama - Forgiven/Forgotten! Written by Johnny Wideman, Forgiven/Forgotten follows the varying responses of a community that learns an ex-offender will be serving his parole in their midst.

This emotionally driven piece addresses issues of crime, reintegration, and our responses to those affected by these themes most, making it the perfect way to kick-off Restorative Justice Week at the end of November. Forgiven/Forgotten will be premiering at the Ken Seiling Museum on November 19th at 7:30PM with additional screenings at the Princess Twin Cinema in Waterloo and Danforth Mennonite Church in Toronto. The production will be presented both in-person and online with tickets available on our website.

Under the direction of Erin Brandenburg, with audio design by Andrew Penner, visual animation design by Ali Carroll, and an incredible cast including Frank Cox-O'Connell (who is a main cast member in the new CBC show Strays), PJ Prudat, Peter Fernandes, Christina Leonard, and Zach Parsons, this audio-visual telling of this remarkable story will be unlike anything you've ever heard or seen at the theatre!

Learn more at www.theatreofthebeat.ca.