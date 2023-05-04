Audacious Bouffon Clown Take-Down of Social Media Culture INFLUENCED has It's World Premiere at The One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7PM

Sam Chaulk's new solo(ish) bouffon clown show Influenced is having its world premiere at Space Space Revolution's One Night Only Festival on June 9th at 7:00PM before travelling to The Montreal and Winnipeg Fringe Festivals June and July.

Come to Influenced! A rabbit-hole cabaret! Watch as a mesmerizing, dummy thicc and and dangerous bouffon clown performs a variety of musical and comedy acts that gleefully mock influencers, experts...and you. Let go as Algo, a virtual assistant like Amazon's Alexa, feeds you number after number. All you need to do is sort the truth from the lies.

Sam Chaulk is a Toronto based, Newfoundland born theatre artist, singer, comedian, and clown who has been entertaining audiences in the Canadian theatre and comedy scene since 2009. She's an accomplished improviser who has played shows and festivals in Toronto (Big City Improv Festival, Bad Dog's Theatre's Blockbuster Week and Spring Binge) and The Chicago Musical Improv Festival.

Sam is now focused on bouffon: provocative, satirical clown that delights in cultural taboos and humanity's darkness. She has trained with two of the best teachers of the form: Red Bastard (Eric Davis), and Philippe Gaulier at his school in France thanks to Canada Council for The Arts. Influenced will be her first full-length bouffon show.

The Influenced team is Suzanne Roberts Smith, Kate McArthur and Ryan Hughes. Ryan is a comedian, actor and playwright was dramaturg on Sam's first play and fringe production, Dear Uncle Wish. Kate McArthur is an actor and creator who received a Prix Rideau Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance for her roles in A Company of Fools' production of Romeo and Juliet. Suzanne Roberts Smith is a critically acclaimed actor, director, theatre maker and artist educator. Her physical theatre performance practice includes bouffon, red nose and therapeutic clown. She has trained with international and local experts but credits Master Teacher Francine Côté's methodology as her greatest inspiration.