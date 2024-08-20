Theatre Collingwood Launches ELEVATE Theatre Collingwood Support Drive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Collingwood will launch the ELEVATE Theatre Collingwood Support Drive in celebration of their 40th Anniversary.

Since its founding in 1984, Theatre Collingwood has become a cultural force in South Georgian Bay. Originally a volunteer-run group, it has grown into a major arts organization, known for live professional theatre and music performances, the Porchside Festival, drama camps and workshops, and for fostering original theatre productions that have gained regional and national recognition.

The ELEVATE Theatre Collingwood Support Drive aims to raise $50,000 to support innovative theatrical productions for the community, support artists, expand workshops, and strengthen community outreach. Theatre Collingwood goes beyond the stage, playing a crucial role in Collingwood's cultural landscape, boosting the local tourism industry, supporting the restaurant, retail and hotel industry, and contributing to the mental health of the community.

To reach this goal the not-for-profit company is asking the community to consider making a one-time personal donation at this time, or for businesses to explore the various sponsorship opportunities and benefits. Donations can be made online, by phone, or by mail.

“This ELEVATE Theatre Collingwood Support Drive is a key milestone in our 40th Anniversary celebrations,” says Erica Angus, Executive Director. “The funds raised are crucial for us to continue presenting performances and expanding our camps and workshops at affordable ticket prices for the community. We are profoundly grateful for our donors’ support, which ensures Theatre Collingwood remains a vital part of our cultural landscape for years to come.”

In addition to this donor campaign Theatre Collingwood is hosting a very special upcoming event. The Starry Night 40th Anniversary Celebration at Craigleith Ski Club’s Depot Lodge will be held on Saturday, October 5th. The gala event, hosted by Adrian Marchuk of Jersey Boys fame, will feature a live performance by JUNO Award-Winning artist Sean Jones (known for his very popular summer concerts at Casa Loma), the incredible band The Collective, and special guest performer Cleopatra Williams. Attendees will also be treated to a gourmet curated dinner with wine and exclusive “experiences” silent and live auctions. Tickets are available online or through the Theatre Collingwood Box Office.

“As Chair of the Board of Directors, I am proud of the remarkable journey Theatre Collingwood has undertaken over the past four decades,” adds Marie Rounding. “Our fundraising drive is not just about reaching a financial target; it is about sustaining our mission to foster community engagement.”

There is a donation level to suit every pocketbook. Whether through a one-time gift, monthly donation, or sponsorship, every contribution will help to celebrate this milestone and ensure Theatre Collingwood’s continued success.

“We’ve seen the significant impact Theatre Collingwood has on our community,” say long-time donors Bud & Susan Christensen. “Theatre Collingwood not only provides joy but also nurtures young talent and unites people. Supporting the Elevate Theatre Collingwood drive is my way of giving back. I encourage others to contribute to this vital cause.”

For more information on how to donate or to inquire about sponsorships, please visit our website at www.theatrecollingwood.ca

Comments