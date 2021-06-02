Theatre Collingwood Announces Partnership With Thom Vincent, President of Global Hospitality and Balmoral Village

Theatre Collingwood has announced a special partnership. Thom Vincent is the president of Global Hospitality and Balmoral Village. His list of accomplishments are way too many to list here. Thom and his wife, Kari Payne, are not only great supporters of Theatre Collingwood, community-minded philanthropic people, they are truly visionaries.

When the pandemic hit Thom immediately started thinking ahead to the day when we would all be getting our vaccines and, with the help of his friend Jeff Shearer, he developed a concept of producing and distributing a pin that people could receive once they have been vaccinated, to not only show they have done this but to encourage others to get vaccinated, too. This pin could generate conversations and perhaps most of all assist in helping people to feel confident and safe when they see the person next to them also wearing the pin.

Holger Meiche, who lives and works in Collingwood and owns a creative company called Surface Design, was enlisted to design the pins which depict the red maple leaf with a stylized "V" for vaccine and victory over the pandemic. Truly on point, the pins are also being manufactured in Canada (even though they could have been made for much less off shore).

"We really feel this is a great opportunity for everyone to be Collingwood Proud, support our theatre company, and to take a shot in the arm for Canada and wear your 'V' Pin proudly", said Mr. Vincent.

This story gets better, because Thom has offered Theatre Collingwood the opportunity to distribute the pins and to create a fundraising opportunity for the theatre company. "These funds will go directly towards our (post-pandemic) redevelopment of our Youth and Senior Drama Education Program", said Erica Angus, Executive Director for Theatre Collingwood, "and we could not be more appreciative to Thom and his team, especially during this time when theatre companies throughout the world have had to be closed".

With Canada Day coming up very soon, and vaccinations ramping up, what better time to order your "V for Victory through Vaccination" Pin. Pins will be $10 each (plus HST & postage if you want them mailed) and will be available on line at www.theatrecollingwood.ca or by calling the Theatre Collingwood Box Office at 705-445-2200. What a great Canada Day gift for your family and friends!

For nearly forty years, Theatre Collingwood has provided entertainment for local audiences, and has strived to enrich the arts community. The company has fostered great collaborative relationships with independent artists and regional theatre companies. Throughout the struggles of the pandemic Theatre Collingwood has used its time to stay connected with the community, work with The CACE (Collingwood Arts, Culture & Entertainment) Group in developing a plan for a Centre for the Arts, and contributed to a regional arts network being developed through The Institute of Southern Georgian Bay. With continued community support, Theatre Collingwood is looking ahead to a bright future when audiences can gather together and experience live performances once again.