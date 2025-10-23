The Urban Orchestra Partners with The Old Mill for November Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Urban Orchestra has announced a partnership with The Old Mill, the historic Toronto venue located along the Humber River, for a concert on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. The collaboration brings live orchestral music to one of the city’s most distinctive and atmospheric spaces.

Founded in 2016, The Urban Orchestra aims to present classical music in non-traditional venues, offering audiences the opportunity to experience orchestral sound at close range. The ensemble is led by Music Director Greg Hawco and President Murray Foster.

Hawco, an international conductor and composer, has led performances across Canada and composed scores for film and television, including CBC’s Republic of Doyle. He currently performs in the Toronto production of Come From Away. Foster, a Juno-nominated musician best known as a member of Moxy Früvous and Great Big Sea, is a Professor of Music (Songwriting) at Seneca College and founder of the Toronto Songwriting School and Choir Nation.

The concert program will feature Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”, inspired by spirituals and American folk traditions; the first movement of Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, performed with grand prize winners from this year’s Canadian Music Competition; Sibelius’s Finlandia, a tone poem expressing hope and national identity; and Lysenko’s Prayer for Ukraine, a work known for its serenity and emotional depth.

Dinner and concert ticket packages are available through The Old Mill, including three tiers of seating and dining options ranging from $35 to $55 per person.