The Toronto Premiere Of StarKid's FIREBRINGER is Now On Sale

The Stone Age is coming to Toronto!

Tickets are now on sale for the professional Toronto premiere of StarKid's cult favourite YouTube musical, Firebringer. Featuring a cast of emerging Toronto artists, the production draws upon everything audiences will love from the original production, whilst adding new gags, energy and perspectives.

The show will run November 3rd - 13th, 2022 at The Sweet Action Theatre in Artscape YoungPlace (180 Shaw St. Unit #106). Tickets are $25 each, available at https://Firebringer_TO.eventbrite.ca

The show features Shannon Pitre (Jemilla), Madeline Elliott Kennedy (Jemilla), Emilia Carpineta-Gaul (Molag), Jade Williams (Emberly), Callan Forrester (Grunt), Gabbi Kosmidis (Chorn) Lara Hamburg (Keeri), Bonnie Duff (Shwoopsie), Evan Sokolowski (Ducker), Erinn Bekkers (Smelly-Balls), Ojonugwa (Tiblyn), Freya Maria (Tribe/Child), Theodore McClennan (Tribe/Nicolai) and Colette Richardson (Tribe/Claire).

Directed by Michelle Blight (She/They)

Music Directed by Emma Clark (She/They) and Philon-Desiree Brathwaite (She/Her)

Stage Managed by Alex Jodi Verge (She/Her)

More info available at theflareproductions.com/firebringer

The Flare Productions, founded September 19th, 2020, is a Toronto based female created and female, femme & queer led production company dedicated to creating space for and celebrating the works and voices of Female identifying artists, LGBTQIA+ artists and unrepresented artists in all mediums of the entertainment industry.

We strive to tell unheard stories and create an open, safe and welcoming space, free from judgment and restraint. We approach all projects with a fearless honesty and imperishable fierceness for ambition and change. We are an intensely burning light for artists to create anything that may set a flare off in their hearts.