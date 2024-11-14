The Toronto Fringe Festival to Relocate to Soulpepper Theatre in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toronto Fringe's 37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, taking place July 2 - 13, 2025, is creating a new festival hub at Soulpepper Theatre in the Historic Distillery District.

This new hub will allow Toronto Fringe to host five performance venues in one building including Soulpepper's Michael Young Theatre, Tank House Theatre, Cabaret, TD Studio, and RBC Studio, in addition to animating the atrium and courtyard with the legendary Fringe Patio, festival box office, and free ancillary programming. The 2025 festival will host 75+ shows in venues that will also include Alumnae Theatre, Native Earth's Aki Studio, and more to be announced.

“We are so excited to welcome you to a brand new home for the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival. Year after year, our artists and audiences have asked for performance venues to be closer together so that they can maximize the number of shows they can see in a day during the festival, and we are thrilled to have found a way to make this dream a reality. We have seen this hub model thrive in internationally acclaimed Fringe Festivals in cities like Edinburgh and Edmonton, and can't wait to bring that same energy here.” - Rachel Kennedy (Executive Director, Co-Lead) & Laura Paduch (Managing Director, Co-Lead), Toronto Fringe

Toronto Fringe brought over $2 million in tourist spending to the city in 2024, and organizers look forward to expanding to the east side of downtown in the tourist hub of the Historic Distillery District.

“Many shows on Soulpepper's stages in the last two years got their start at the Toronto Fringe Festival, and we are committed to continuing to support this essential development platform. Through this festival hub, we will create space on stage for dozens of artists, collaborate on free events for hundreds of community members, and build a stronger future for theatre artists in Toronto, together.” - Gideon Arthurs (Executive Director), Soulpepper Theatre

Applications are now open for the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival Main Venue Lottery. As Toronto Fringe is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), a majority of shows in the festival are programmed by lottery or first-come-first-served basis, to ensure that everyone can take a chance and share their story. Interested artists can decide what kind of venue and producing experience are right for their show and have the option to apply to the Main Venue Lottery (deadline: December 4 at 11:59pm), the Satellite Venue Lottery (opening December 13), or the Unconventional Venue category (preapprovals opening November 15, applications opening December 13). Find more information at https://fringetoronto.com/get-involved/artists/fringe.

