THE RUINS OF ZINDOR to Debut at Luminato Festival 2021

Luminato Festival Toronto is teaming up with immersive event innovator Planet Fabulon to stage a playful, in-person experience from October 13th to 17th.

From the whimsical minds of Planet Fabulon, The Ruins of Zindor is a larger-than-life adventure which will transport small audiences of "space travellers'' to the ancient alien ruins of the planet Zindor. Immersed in a visually captivating world, the audience will uncover the moving story of three fascinating beings and work together to unlock the secrets of a mysterious machine.

Your Destiny Beckons. Will You Answer the Call?

Combining elements of live theatre, film, and escape rooms, The Ruins of Zindor features hologram actors and participatory puzzles as travellers work to unravel the cryptic message: "What you need most lies within this machine."

The 60-minute interactive performance is being presented throughout Luminato Festival Toronto's 2021 run, from October 13th to 17th. Tickets are very limited, so reserve your tickets today:

Oct 13 6-7pm; 7:30-8:30pm

Oct 14 6-7pm; 7:30-8:30pm

Oct 15 6-7pm; 7:30-8:30pm

Oct 16 6-7pm; 7:30-8:30pm

Oct 17 2-3pm, 3:30-4:30pm

Location: Body Shop Studios, 302 Geary Avenue.

"After months of lockdown, GTA theatre-goers asked us to create an art-inspired local adventure, and The Ruins of Zindor is a delightful, COVID-compliant way to celebrate local creators and enjoy real life theatre again," sums up Alex Rand, Producer, Artistic Programs, Luminato Festival.

"It's time to reconnect. With the world, with each other. To share experiences again," says Anna Douglas, Planet Fabulon event organizer and the actor who plays the voice of the mysterious Machine. "The Ruins of Zindor follows three aliens on their quest to do just that - to reconnect - bringing us along for the adventure, challenging our minds and hearts to think wisely and feel deeply, and engaging our sense of play when we all need it most."

FULL EVENT DETAILS: luminatofestival.com/event/ruinsofzindor