The Royal Conservatory Teams Up With Tirgan To Celebrate Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian With Kayhan Kalhor

The Royal Conservatory of Music and Tirgan together present a one-of-a-kind online concert honouring the legacy of one of Iran's greatest vocalists, Mohammad Reza Shajarian (1940-2020), starting on Saturday, March 20, to coincide with the Persian new year celebrations.

Lost in The Desert Sky: Kayhan Kalhor in Memory of Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian was filmed in the spectacular Mahinistan Palace in Kashan, Iran, and features all new music by Kayhan Kalhor with his ensemble and vocalist Hadi Hosseini.

Iranian vocalist and master of Persian traditional music, Mohammad Reza Shajarian, whose career spanned over 50 years, was "regarded as one of his country's national treasures ... a master performer who was hailed as one of NPR's "50 Great Voices" of all time ... earned the title of ostad - master - and was beloved for his commanding voice that could cry with haunting pain and soar with deep soul." (NPR)

Iranian-born Kayhan Kalhor is an internationally acclaimed virtuoso on the kamancheh (spiked fiddle) who, through his many musical collaborations, has been instrumental in popularizing Persian music around the world. He has studied the music of Iran's many regions, in particular those of Khorason and Kordestan, and, while living in Canada, he received a degree in music from Carleton University in Ottawa. In his professional career, has toured the world as a soloist with various ensembles and orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and the Orchestre national de Lyon. He is an original member of Silk Road Ensemble, for whom he continues to compose for and tour with. He is also co-founder of the renowned ensembles Dastan and Masters of Persian Music. Throughout their history together, Kayhan wrote many pieces for Shajarian. And now, to honor his friend, he did so in the best way he knew how: composing new music in his memory.

Online concert tickets are available at www.rcmusic.com/livestream.