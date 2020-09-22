The Royal Conservatory Of Music Concert Announce Updates For October

After two successful concerts at Mazzoleni Concert Hall in September, The Royal Conservatory is committed to bringing inspiring and uplifting live music in a way that is safe and responsible to music lovers.

As there are many factors involved in presenting concerts this season, including safety protocols, ever-changing government-regulated capacity limits, and international travel restrictions, the Conservatory needs to change and adapt some of the upcoming events.

Dean of Toronto jazz piano, Hilario Durán, and his band (consisting of vocalists Ana Golja, Evaristo Machado, and Marta Elena Pérez; Jay Danley on guitar, Alexis Baro on trumpet, Roberto Occhipinti on bass, Amhed Mitchel on drums, Jorge Luis Torres "Papiosco" on congas, and Luis Orbegoso on timbales) will offer a special concert and free livestream on October 24. The evening will include clips from the just-released film, The Cuban, starring Oscar Award winners Louis Gossett Jr. and Shohreh Aghdashloo. An on-stage and online chat between Mervon Mehta, director Sergio Navarretta, the film's composer - Durán, and cast members will follow the concert.

As part of the free Sunday Interlude concert series, pianist/vocalist/composer and Juno Award winner, Fern Lindzon, delves into Duke Ellington and his suites on October 4. "Fern Lindzon is an engaging pianist and singer who brings an unassuming authority, an inquiring spirit, and a natural grace to contemporary jazz." (Mark Miller)

Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt's interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach have established her as one of the composer's foremost interpreters of our time. Her sold out performance of Bach's Art of the Fugue has been re-scheduled from last season to October 18 and, with the current audience capacity limits, she has agreed to add an evening performance in order to accommodate up to 100 people in Koerner Hall, with the rest of the ticket purchasers having the option of watching a livestream of the afternoon performance.

Season Gala: Follies in Concert, originally planned for October 17, has been rescheduled to October 16, 2021; Miles from India - A Celebration of the Music of Miles Davis, which was planned for October 3, will now take place on October 23, 2021; Richard Bona and Alfredo Rodríguez Band and Pedrito Martínez Group, originally scheduled for October 24, is rescheduled for December 11, 2021; and Daniel Lanois and Heavy Sun, originally on October 30, will be presented on October 30, 2021.

Unfortunately, the Royal Conservatory Orchestra on October 2 has been cancelled for the public, but the RCO will be videotaped for a free online concert, the date of which will be announced soon.

Orbert Davis "Soul Migration" featuring members of Chicago Jazz Philharmonic on October 23 has also been cancelled.

As always, patrons have multiple options. If their concert has been rescheduled, the Conservatory recommends that ticket purchasers keep their tickets for the new date. If they are unable to attend on the new date or if their concert has been cancelled, they can donate the value of the tickets (for a tax receipt) to support the Fund for Koerner Hall. Alternately, they can choose to exchange their tickets for a gift card, exchange them for another concert in the 2020-21 concert season, or obtain a refund.

Reduced Capacity and Special Ticketing Structure for Safe Physical Distancing

We have reduced the number of seats available to ensure safe physical distancing at all our concerts.

Tickets are now purchased by section, rather than for specific seats - individual specific seats are not being sold.

Patrons can choose print-at-home tickets or to pick up your tickets at the box office on the day of the performance. Tickets are not currently being sent by mail.

On the day of the concert, the Conservatory will help patrons access seat(s) within the section they have purchased, to ensure physical distancing protocols are followed.

Ticket purchasers will be provided with more information and special instructions prior to the concert date.

Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.rcmusic.com/performance or by telephone at 416.408.0208.

