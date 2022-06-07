The Royal Conservatory Of Music Announces Complete Concert Season

Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, and James Anagnoson, Dean of The Glenn Gould School, revealed today the details of the 14th concert season since the opening of Koerner Hall in 2009.

"We are very pleased to welcome audiences back to Koerner Hall for a remarkable new season of richly diverse concert performances," said Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO. "The Royal Conservatory is immensely grateful for the generosity of our donors and patrons who support and share our passion for bringing internationally acclaimed artists to Toronto, for developing future generations of musicians, and who understand the unique power that music has to connect people at the most profound level."

Mervon Mehta said: "After two long years of stopping, starting, and postponing, Koerner Hall will once again be brimming with great artists across multiple genres. Our season will feature artists from 22 countries, six provinces, and six First Nations; and more than 30 new works will receive premieres. Some of the biggest names on the international music scene will sit comfortably beside emerging Canadian artists who are making their mark: Daniil Trifonov on a series with Bruce Xiaoyu Liu, Maxim Vengerov opposite Blake Pouliot, Joshua Redman next to Kellylee Evans, and Philippe Jaroussky sets the stage for Emily D'Angelo. We invite you to join us in the belief that music can bond our fractured society by bringing people together to experience the finest music, whether it be from the classical canon of the past 400 years or from new artists such as Alison Russell who sings of hardship, perseverance and, ultimately, hope."

Over the past seasons, but especially over the past two years, concerts have been livestreamed on our RoyalConservatory.Live platform. Koerner Hall will continue streaming select performances, ensuring that Canadians as well as international audiences have access to the finest 'live' concert experience.

For the eleventh consecutive season, the Music on Film series takes place online and at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema as Hot Docs and The Royal Conservatory together showcase inspiring music documentaries that explore different musical genres, followed by post-screening discussions and performances with film makers and accomplished musicians led by Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts at The Royal Conservatory.

Visionary philanthropists Michael and Sonja Koerner have invested to create The Michael and Sonja Koerner Fund for Classical Programming, securing the future of classical music of the highest standards presented at Koerner Hall and other performance venues at The Royal Conservatory. We are grateful for the Koerners' ongoing generous support of the RCM.

Full Lineup:

Two Gala Concerts

Jan Lisiecki with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in October

"Rhapsody and the Blues" with Jens Lindemann, Jon Kimura Parker,

and the Yamaha All Star Big Band in February

Special event to Commemorate Truth and Reconciliation Day

featuring Tomson Highway, Rebecca Cuddy, Sarain Fox, and more

Jazz series pays homage to the great composers

John and Alice Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Duke Ellington, Wayne Shorter,

Thelonious Monk, Nina Simone, Abbey Lincoln, and more with artists

Ravi Coltrane, Hilario Durán, Joshua Redman, David Virelles,

Jackie Richardson, Kellylee Evans, the MONK'estra Quartet, and Mingus Dynasty Band

Biggest 21C Music Festival to date with 11 events

including Kronos Quartet, Jean-Michel Blais, Esprit Orchestra, Matthew Ricketts,

Ian Cusson, Fred Hersch, and a world premiere by Stewart Goodyear

Pop and Global Music by

Allison Russell, Bruce Hornsby, Punch Brothers, Cécile McLorin Salvant,

Dominique Fils-Aimé, Jazzmeia Horn, Lisa Fischer & Ranky Tanky,

Soweto Gospel Choir, Somi, Mariza, The Shuffle Demons, Laila Biali,

a Tribute to Jacques Brel, La Bottine Souriante, Tigran Hamasyan, Majd Sekkar,

two concerts by the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain,

and a triumphant return of Ukrainian ethnic chaos ensemble, DakhaBrakha

Chamber Music and String recitals by

Maxim Vengerov, Emerson String Quartet (in their farewell performance),

Nicola Benedetti Trio, Takács Quartet with Jeremy Denk,

Chineke! Orchestra with Stewart Goodyear, Blake Pouliot,

and Alisa Weilerstein re-imagining the Bach Cello Suites

Biggest Piano Series yet with seven recitals by

Marc-André Hamelin, Beatrice Rana, Fazil Say, Daniil Trifonov, Leif Ove Andsnes,

Imogen Cooper & International Chopin Piano Competition Gold Medalist Bruce Xiaoyu Liu

Early music programs by

Philippe Jaroussky with Ensemble Artaserse

and Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, and Roderick Williams

Royal Conservatory Orchestra

conducted by William Eddins, Earl Lee, Tania Miller, and Joshua Weilerstein

Music on Film Series at Hot Docs returns for the 11th consecutive year

SongBird North Series returns for the 13th consecutive year