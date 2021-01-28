The Royal Conservatory Announces Winter and Spring Concert Updates

Looking beyond the current lockdown, stay at home orders, restrictions on international travel, and quarantines, The Royal Conservatory is required to reschedule or cancel many of the upcoming concerts. Below is a list of the most current status and, for the concerts that have yet to be determined or have a new date pending, the Conservatory will issue updates periodically. The Conservatory thanks its patrons and supporters for continued understanding, patience, and support.

"The continuing COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing government regulations have, once again, forced us to recalibrate our concert season. We are grateful to all of the artists who have enabled us to postpone their Koerner Hall appearances and we look forward to seeing them soon," said Executive Director of Performing Arts, Mervon Mehta. "Our subscribers, donors, and ticket buyers have shown enormous loyalty and patience to us - our thanks to all of you. In the meantime, we will continue to present virtual concerts as much as possible and plan for the day when we can all sit in a dark theatre once again listening to sublime performances."

Nicholas Angelich on Sunday, January 31, 2021

CANCELLED

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert on Saturday, February 6, 2021

CANCELLED

Víkingur Ólafsson originally scheduled for Sunday, February 7, 20211

RESCHEDULED to Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8pm

Angelika Kirchschlager with Julius Drake originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8pm

Maisky Trio originally scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3pm

Artemis originally scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Friday, November 12, 2021 8pm

Glenn Gould School All Stars originally scheduled for Sunday, February 21, 2021

CHANGE TO A FREE PUBLIC LIVESTREAM with David Louie (harpsichord)

The King's Singers: Finding Harmony originally scheduled for Sunday, February 21, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8pm

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed and Karen Clark Sheard

originally scheduled for Saturday, February 27, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8pm

Skratch Bastid and DJ QBert on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8pm

WILL NOW BE A FREE PUBLIC LIVESTREAM

LINEUP CHANGE: DJ QBert will be replaced by special guests Andrew Forde & re.verse

Tigran Hamasyan and Guy Mintus originally scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8pm

SongBird North - International Women's Day on Saturday, March 6, 2021

CANCELLED

Anne Sofie Von Otter with Kristian Bezuidenhout originally scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3pm

ARC Ensemble plays Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and English Songs originally scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2020

FREE PUBLIC LIVESTREAM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8pm

Taylor Academy Showcase Concert on Saturday, March 13, 2021

CANCELLED



ARC Ensemble: Ottoman Treasures originally scheduled for Sunday, March 14, 2021

RESCHEDULED TO A FREE PUBLIC LIVESTREAM on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1pm

To the Distant Beloved

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders ($10/household purchase available) on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1pm

Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica originally scheduled for Sunday, March 21, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3pm



Seong-Jin Cho originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8pm

Rosanne Cash originally scheduled for Sunday, April 11, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8pm



Mokoomba and Wesli on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8pm

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders ($20/household purchase available)

ARTIST CHANGE: Kobo Town replaces Mokoomba

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8pm

Meow Meow originally scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021

RESCHEDULED to Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8pm

Stewart Goodyear with Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and Penderecki Quartet originally scheduled on Saturday, November 20, 2020

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders ($20/household purchase available) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 3pm



Marc-André Hamelin originally scheduled on Sunday, November 29, 2020

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders ($20/household purchase available) on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3pm

Free public online concerts

A number of concerts will now be presented as free online concerts, available for streaming at www.rcmusic.com/livestream.

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7:30pm

21C Music Festival: The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble: FLIPBOOK: Music and Images on

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00pm

David Louie (harpsichord) on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1pm

Skratch Bastid with special guests Andrew Forde & re.verse on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8pm

ARC Ensemble plays Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and English Songs on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8pm

ARC Ensemble: Ottoman Treasures on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1pm

The Glenn Gould School Vocal Showcase on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7:30pm

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7:30pm

As always, ticket holders have multiple options. If their concert has been rescheduled, the Conservatory recommends that ticket purchasers keep their tickets for the new date. If they are unable to attend on the new

date or if their concert has been cancelled, they can donate the value of the tickets (for a tax receipt) to support the Fund for Koerner Hall. Alternately, they can choose to exchange their tickets for a gift card, exchange them for another concert, or obtain a refund.

The Royal Conservatory's 2020-21 concert season is made possible through the generous support of:

Season Sponsor: BMO Financial Group

Season Media Sponsor: Toronto Star

Major & Series Sponsors and Supporters: CIBC, Invesco, Power Corporation of Canada, RBC Foundation, TD Bank Group, TELUS, Weston Family Foundation, The Cheng Family Fund, J. Hans Kluge, Michael & Sonja Koerner, a gift in honour of R.S. Williams & Sons Company Ltd., Rebanks Family, Dorothy Cohen Shoichet, and an anonymous donor

Performance Sponsors and Supporters: Alexanian Flooring, Deanne & Joseph Bogdan, a gift in honour of Ted Cape, Dr. David Goldbloom & Dr. Nancy Epstein, Janet & Willard L'Heureux, Sir Jack Lyons Charitable Trust, Brayton Polka, Kris Vikmanis & Denny Creighton, and three anonymous donors

Performance Media Sponsors: The WholeNote, Musicworks

Wine & Beverage Sponsors: Cave Spring Vineyard, McManis Family Vineyards

Government Supporters: Government of Canada, Canada Arts Presentation Fund - Canadian Heritage, Ontario Arts Council, Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, Toronto Arts Council

Livestreams from The Royal Conservatory of Music and Music on Film

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert

Free public online presentation on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7:30pm

21C Music Festival: The Glenn Gould School New Music Ensemble: FLIPBOOK: Music and Images

Free public online presentation on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:00pm

David Louie (harpsichord)

Free public online presentation on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 1pm

Skratch Bastid with special guests Andrew Forde & re.verse

Free public online presentation on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8pm

ARC Ensemble plays Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and English Songs

Free public online presentation on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 8pm

To the Distant Beloved

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders ($10/household purchase available) on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 1pm

ARC Ensemble: Ottoman Treasures

Free public online presentation on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1pm

The Glenn Gould School Vocal Showcase

Free public online presentation on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7:30pm

Rebanks Family Fellowship Concert

Free public online presentation on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 7:30pm

Kobo Town and Wesli

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders ($20/household purchase available) on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8pm

Stewart Goodyear with Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and Penderecki Quartet

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders ($20/household purchase available) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 3pm



Marc-André Hamelin

LIVESTREAM for ticket holders ($20/household purchase available) on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3pm

Livestream tickets are available online at www.rcmusic.com/performance

or by telephone at 416.408.0208.

Livestreams will be available online for seven days after the initial broadcast.