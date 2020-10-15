The National Ballet of Canada Recognized With Pat Arato Community Partner Award

The Pat Arato Community Partner Award recognizes community partners and their leaders.

Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced that The National Ballet of Canada's work in the community through the Share the Magic programme has been recognized with the 2019/20 Pat Arato Community Partner Award.

Since 1986, Share the Magic has given over 94,400 youth and families a unique and memorable experience at live ballet performances such as The Nutcracker at absolutely no cost to them. The company partners with social service and support agencies, like the Aphasia Institute, as well as high-needs schools in order to reach community members and distribute tickets.

Share the Magic is one of several community engagement and education initiatives the company offers to connect with diverse audiences and young people, promote dance as a creative outlet and foster an appreciation for the arts. These initiatives are designed to be accessible to everyone and to enrich the lives of all Canadians.

Created in 2017 by the Aphasia Institute, the Pat Arato Community Partner Award recognizes community partners and their leaders whose funding, subsidy and expert advice show a deep belief in the work the Aphasia Institute does on behalf of people living with aphasia. The award is named after Ms. Arato whose pioneering work in providing support for stroke survivors and their families was recognized with the Order of Ontario in 2004.

