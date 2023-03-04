The National Ballet of Canada Promotes Spencer Hack To Principal Dancer

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, have announced Spencer Hack has been promoted to Principal Dancer.

Immediately following the Canadian premiere of David Dawson's Anima Animus, Muir surprised Hack, and a thrilled opening night audience, by promoting him from First Soloist to Principal Dancer onstage.

"Spencer is one of The National Ballet of Canada's most committed, versatile and poetic artists. He brings a powerful physicality and emotional authenticity to every role he takes on and he is a humble leader in the studio," said Muir. "Spencer represents many of the values I see as important to this company and to the future of our artform. It is my great pleasure to promote this talented artist to Principal Dancer."

Hack was born in Toledo, Ohio and trained at Canada's National Ballet School. He joined The National Ballet of Canada as a RBC Apprentice in 2014 and was promoted to First Soloist in 2020. In 2020, Hack performed a soloist role in the world premiere of the Dora Mavor Moore Award-nominated Angels' Atlas by Crystal Pite and created the role of Eurydice in the world premiere of Orpheus Alive by Robert Binet. A versatile dancer who approaches the classical and contemporary repertoire with equal accomplishment, Hack has excelled in such roles as Jimmy in the world premiere of MADDADDAM by Wayne McGregor, Rothbart in Karen Kain's Swan Lake, Bottom in The Dream, Allan Gray in A Streetcar Named Desire and Uncle Nikolai in The Nutcracker. In 2017, Hack was awarded the Patron Award of Merit.

The National Ballet of Canada's Winter Season continues with a mixed programme of Symphony in C & Alleged Dances & Anima Animus onstage March 3 - 23, Cinderella onstage March 10 - 19 and The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize on March 25.

Photo Credit: Karolina Kuras