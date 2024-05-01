Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tarragon Theatre will present the world premiere of Come Home - The Legend of Daddy Hall. The new work written by 2018-19 Urjo Kareda Artist-in-Residence Audrey Dwyer runs in the Mainspace from May 14 - June 9, 2024 (opening May 22).

Entirely reimagined since its audio debut during Tarragon Acoustic, Come Home - The Legend of Daddy Hall takes audiences on a story that include reliving moments of John “Daddy” Hall's life, using poetic text and music, to share a story inspired by the historic figure, and reflect on where we come from, where we're headed, and the journey along the way. The piece comes to life with a celebrated cast, including screen and stage talents like Daren A. Herbert (CBC's “Pretty Hard Cases”) and Brandon Oakes (CBC's “Diggstown”).

In Come Home - The Legend of Daddy Hall, we follow John Hall as he reconciles himself with his own life, moving through what audiences come to see is a remarkable legacy. Inspired by true events, it's a tale of a man of Jamaican and Mohawk descent, born in Canada, whose life story includes the War of 1812, escaping slavery, living as a freeman and a life in Upper Canada. Come Home asks the question of what it means to be a legend. Is it a laundry list of events you were present for, or a reflection of lasting impact?

Artistic Director Mike Payette notes of his collaboration with Dwyer, “I have been honoured to journey with Audrey on this historical piece of a life lived and a story rarely told. Against our current backdrop of division and fear, the making of Come Home celebrates the unyielding power of coming together, our collective desire to survive and our hope to leave behind a legacy for generations to come.”

Payette continues, “The scope of this premiere features collaborations from some of the city's most exceptional artists on and off the stage. There is no greater gift than to close the season with a send-off to love, humanity, and the unwavering desire for peace and great possibility in the world.”

Come Home - The Legend of Daddy Hall is written by Audrey Dwyer (Nightwood/Sulong's Calpurnia). Performances by Troy Adams (Soulpepper's Angels in America 1& 2), Helen Belay (Soulpepper's Queen Goneril & King Lear), Daren A. Herbert (Obsidian/Soulpepper's Three Sisters), Nicole Joy-Fraser (Tarragon's My Sister's Rage), Brandon Oakes (Native Earth's White Noise) and Emerjade Simms (Obsidian/Nightwood's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play). With sound design and original compositions by Spy Dénommé-Welch and Catherine Magowan (for both: Unsettled Scores' Giiwedin). And with direction by Mike Payette (Tarragon's Cockroach, Canadian Stage's Choir Boy).

More Information

Come Home - The Legend of Daddy Hall runs in the Mainspace, May 14 – June 9, 2024, opening May 22. To confirm performance times for Come Home - The Legend of Daddy Hall check the full schedule here.

Single Tickets range from $15 - $65 and can be purchased online at www.tarragontheatre.com, or by phone at 416-531-1827. Discounts are available for students, groups and arts workers. Contact the box office for more information.

Tarragon offers the most flexible subscription packages in the city with significant discounts on subscription pricing. Plus, allowing patrons to choose their productions, change their dates free of charge. Visit the website or call Patron Services today for more information.

Rush tickets are sold for $25, by phone, in person or online via tickets.tarragontheatre.com starting 3 hours before the performance. Rush tickets are subject to availability.

For more information on Tarragon's events and activities, visit www.tarragontheatre.com.

Tarragon Theatre's 2023/2024 Season Sponsor is BMO Financial Group.

ABOUT TARRAGON THEATRE

Tarragon Theatre is a creation and playwrights' theatre. We develop, produce and present works that investigate artistic form, which may incorporate non-traditional practices and methods of storytelling, and often integrating other performance disciplines such as movement, music or non-text based performance – all toward creating enriching and provocative theatre experiences for the artist and audience. Our philosophy is to offer an environment that fosters artistic discourse within the ecology of Canadian theatre, new play development and dramaturgy practice. We open our doors to celebrate and learn from the scope of voices that make up our country and the various artistic practices that resonate within them. To that end, Tarragon is equally a hub for creation and development as it is a production company, with the ultimate goal of inviting a meaningful experience for our artists to thrive and bridge their ideas from concept to realization.

Play Broadway Games