The National Ballet of Canada Partners with VIBE Arts to Bring Dance to the Community

Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced that The National Ballet of Canada will partner with VIBE Arts to create programming designed for children and youth. Through this partnership, the National Ballet will offer virtual workshops led by dancers, musicians, production staff and educators that will provide hands-on experience and insight into the world of dance.

Established in 1995, VIBE Arts is an award-winning charitable organization committed to providing children and youth with high quality education, with a special outreach focus on high need priority communities. VIBE Arts programming is now offered in over 50 neighbourhoods across Southern Ontario.

In October, the first VIBE Connect, a series of panel discussions focusing on the different creative roles within the National Ballet, took place. The first panel examined the role of digital media in arts marketing with First Soloist Tanya Howard and Senior Officer, Digital Communications, Ashley Haraburda. Upcoming panels will focus on roles in artistic, production and wardrobe, among others.

The partnership will continue with VIBE Spark, a multi-week, virtual after-school programme about The Nutcracker for children and youth in the Weston-Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Participants will explore the magical elements ofThe Nutcracker, from the colourful characters and vibrant choreography to the Tchaikovsky score and elaborate costumes.

Workshops will include a movement session led by First Soloist Tina Pereira, exploring the music of The Nutcracker with Violinist Jennie Baccante and an opportunity to learn about the costumes with Wardrobe Supervisor Stacy Dimitropoulos. The participants will also receive a copy of The Nutcracker by Niroot Puttapipat, courtesy of Penguin Books, as well as a kit of art supplies to use throughout the programme.

