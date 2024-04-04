The National Ballet of Canada MAD HOT BALLET: GARDEN OF JEWELS Tickets Now On Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Ballet of Canada has announced that the company's annual fundraising gala MAD HOT BALLET returns June 11, 2024 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

MAD HOT BALLET: Garden of Jewels promises to be a luxe summer garden party inspired by nature's beauty. To date, MAD HOT BALLET has raised over $16 million in support of the National Ballet's activities onstage, behind the scenes and in our community. This year's gala event is expected to raise $1 million in one evening.

The evening will begin with a one-hour gala performance of excerpts and short works followed by a themed reception in the lobby and a gala dinner onstage. MAD HOT BALLET event attracts ballet lovers as well as luminaries from the cultural, social, fashion and corporate spheres.

“Always a highlight of my year, the National Ballet's annual gala is a wonderful occasion to celebrate and support a fantastic organization,” says Inger Bartlett, Gala Committee Chair for 2024. “MAD HOT BALLET remains a unique event that showcases the many talented artists of the company followed by opportunities to mingle, dine and dance together. Our theme for 2024 – Garden of Jewels – will create a stylish summer soirée that reflects the bright sunshine of mid-June, the magnificent beauty of flowers and the radiant colours of gemstones.”

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased online at madhotballet.ca or by calling 416 (1 866) 345 9595. For the first year, specially-priced tickets for people 29 and under are also available and can be purchased by calling 416 (1 866) 345 9595.