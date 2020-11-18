The National Ballet of Canada Brings THE NUTCRACKER To A Screen Near You

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced that Canadians across the country will be able to enjoy the magic of The Nutcracker this holiday season. In partnership with Cineplex, a special presentation of the beloved classic, previously captured live at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, will be available to stream online on the Cineplex Store and shown at more than 50 Cineplex theatres across Canada from December 4, 2020.

"The Nutcracker is a cherished holiday tradition for many in our community, particularly families and children. During this challenging year when we are unable to perform live, I am delighted that through this partnership with Cineplex, the National Ballet can share this beautiful production with Canadians across the country," said Ms. Kain.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of The Nutcracker to the magic of the big screen, and into living rooms of Canadians across Canada," said Brad LaDouceur, Vice President of Event Cinema, Cineplex. "This partnership with The National Ballet of Canada provides a safe way to gather and celebrate one of the country's most beloved holiday traditions."

Hailed "the best Nutcracker on the planet" by The Globe and Mail, the National Ballet's acclaimed production features 233 performers - 50 dancers, 98 children from Canada's National Ballet School and high schools all over Toronto, 65 musicians and 20 young singers from VIVA! Youth Singers of Toronto who join The National Ballet of Canada Orchestra for the famous snow scene.

The streamed performance of The Nutcracker was captured live at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in 2008 and features Principal Dancers Sonia Rodriguez and Piotr Stanczyk as The Sugar Plum Fairy and Peter/The Nutcracker. Earlier this year, the National Ballet made the difficult decision to cancel performances of The Nutcracker for 2020 due to COVID-19, marking the first year since 1955 that the company will not perform this holiday classic live.

The Nutcracker is choreographed by James Kudelka with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, set and costume design by Santo Loquasto and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton.

The Nutcracker can be streamed starting December 4 for $29.99 and purchased on the Cineplex Store (cineplex.com/Store). It can also be enjoyed in select theatres for $14.95 for adults, $13.95 for seniors and $12.95 for children. Tickets on sale November 25, 2020.

Cineplex's top priority continues to be the health and safety of its employees and guests while creating a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment. All theatres have enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place as well as procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside of its auditoriums. For more information on the company's safe operating plans, visit Cineplex.com.

