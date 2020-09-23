The National Ballet of Canada Announces 2020/21 Season Roster

The roster features 62 dancers and 12 RBC Apprentices.

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the 2020/21 season roster which features 62 dancers and 12 RBC Apprentices.

Promotions

The previously announced promotions this season include Spencer Hack and Siphesihle November to First Soloist and Hannah Galway to Second Soloist.

New Company Members

Joining the National Ballet's Corps de Ballet this season is Scott McKenzie. Mr. McKenzie was born in Alexandria, Scotland and trained at The Royal Ballet School London, England. He joined the Wiener Staatsballett as a member of the Corps de Ballet in 2016 and was promoted to Demi Soloist in 2018. His repertoire includes Giselle, Swan Lake, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Nutcracker, Raymonda and The Four Seasons.

Jason Ferro and Daina Zolty are promoted to the Corps de Ballet from the RBC Apprentice Programme. Mr. Ferro was born in Franklinville, New Jersey and trained at San Francisco Ballet School in California. His repertoire includes The Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker, Marguerite and Armand and Orpheus Alive. Ms. Zolty was born in Burnaby, British Columbia and trained at HZ Ballet Classique in Burnaby, British Columbia and Canada's National Ballet School. Her repertoire includes The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, The Nutcracker and Chaconne.

Joining the RBC Apprentice Programme this season are Ross Allen, Gabriel Buell, Conner Hamilton, Lindy Mesmer, Emma Ouellet, Oliver Yonick and Brigid Walker.

Departures

Principal Dancer Francesco Gabriele Frola will dance full-time with English National Ballet as a Lead Principal and will appear with the National Ballet as a Guest Artist. Principal Dancer Elena Lobsanova and First Soloist Hannah Fischer have departed The National Ballet of Canada to join Miami City Ballet as Principal and Principal Soloist, respectively. Corps de Ballet members Jimmy Coleman, Nicholas Rose and Ethan Watts have departed to join The Royal Danish Ballet, Wayne McGregor's Reset 2020 and The Royal Swedish Ballet, respectively.

Anniversaries

Celebrating her 30th anniversary this season is Principal Character Artist Rebekah Rimsay.

Virtual Season

The company's virtual season launched with Expansive Dances, three digital premieres by the National Ballet's Choreographic Associates. Robert Binet's Lake Maligne was released on September 10, 2020 followed by Guillaume Côté's Lulu on September 15. In Between by Alysa Pires was released September 22. The three Expansive Dances films are directed by the acclaimed director Ben Shirinian and produced by Mr. Shirinian and Jared Cook of Lookout.

The virtual season continues with Spotlight Series, featuring digital presentations of new and existing repertoire including premieres by Kevin A. Ormsby and Jera Wolfe, both making their choreographic debuts with the company.

In collaboration with the Art Gallery of Ontario, the National Ballet will present open rehearsals of Mr. Ormsby's work onsite in Walker Court as part of AGO Live on October 22 and 23, 2020, 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The season continues with the National Ballet residency at Harbourfront Centre for five weeks as part of Site Alive. National Ballet dancers are currently taking company class and rehearsing The Dreamers Ever Leave You by Mr. Binet which will be performed in the Brigantine Room for a limited, socially-distanced run October 9 - 17, 2020.

