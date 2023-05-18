The National Ballet Of Canada's RBC Apprentices Perform At Union Station

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced today The National Ballet of Canada's RBC Apprentices will give a free performance at Union Station's West Wing in Toronto, as part of Fall for Dance North's INFLORESCENCE on Saturday, May 27 at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm ET.

The company's RBC Apprentices will perform a pas de deux from Swan Lake, Vida by Carmen Romero, 4 for 5 by Natasha Powell, Ever New by Choreographic Associate Robert Binet and a new work by Alyssa Martin titled Sugar Water, created through the National Ballet's CreativAction Micro-Commissions programme. The Apprentices will also take class on site, led by Binet, giving the audience insight into how ballet dancers train.



INFLORESCENCE is a free dance event that takes place Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 and will feature performances by Ballet Creole, dance artists from Toronto Metropolitan University Performance at the Creative School, York University School of the Arts, Media, Performance & Design and Canada's National Ballet School as well as The National Ballet of Canada RBC Apprentices. INFLORESCENCE will also include digital programming with three original commissions by Toronto Dance Theatre.



Fall for Dance North is Toronto's premier international dance festival now in its ninth season.

