The International Competition For The Erik Bruhn Prize Livestreamed Internationally

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize will be livestreamed internationally on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

For the first time in the competition's history, the National Ballet will livestream the event worldwide from the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer the opportunity for ballet lovers across Canada and around the world to celebrate the bright future of our artform with this livestream. Viewers can see the ballet stars of tomorrow and cheer on their favourite competitors. This multi-camera livestream fully utilizes the digital infrastructure at the Four Seasons Centre, bringing the art of ballet to a wider audience," said Hughson.

Directed by Lina Beaudin of Nordest Studio, the livestream will be free for online viewers with no registration required. Viewers can access the stream on national.ballet.ca. The stream will only be available live and will not be available for streaming after the event.

The companies participating this year are American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet and The National Ballet of Canada.

Representing The National Ballet of Canada are Second Soloist Noah Parets and Corps de Ballet member Emerson Dayton. Parets and Dayton will perform The Sleeping Beauty Act III pas de deux for the classical portion of the competition. Choreographer Ethan Colangelo, who has just been appointed National Ballet Choreographic Associate for the 2023/24 season, was commissioned by Muir to create a new contemporary work, fractured, in competition for the Choreographic Prize.

Chloe Misseldine and Tristan Brosnan from American Ballet Theatre will dance Grand Pas Classique and Game On by Lauren Lovette.

The Royal Ballet's Viola Pantuso and Daichi Ikarashi will perform Diana and Acteon pas de deux and Things left unsaid by Joshua Junker.

Representing Stuttgart Ballet is Mackenzie Brown performing with Principal Dancer Adhonay Soares da Silva. Soares da Silva will not be competing but replaces Gabriel Figueredo who, due to unforeseen circumstances, can no longer participate. Brown and Soares will perform Grand Pas Classique and A Dialog from Roman Novitzky.

Judging the competition will be Artistic Directors Hope Muir, Susan Jaffe (American Ballet Theatre), Kevin O'Hare (The Royal Ballet) and Tamas Detrich (Stuttgart Ballet).

The evening will be hosted by Rex Harrington, Rehearsal Director, Principal Coach and former Principal Dancer of The National Ballet of Canada.

Created in 1988, The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize has showcased the talents of many of the finest young dancers from companies around the world. Competitors for the prize must be between 18 and 23 years old and are selected by the Artistic Directors of their respective companies. Each pair performs a classical pas de deux and variation and a specially commissioned contemporary pas de deux or solo work. The 2023 competition marks the fourteenth installment of the prestigious event.

