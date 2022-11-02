The Howland Company Presents ENTRANCES AND EXITS, December 7- December 18th At Tarragon Theatre

The Howland Company marks the return of their iconic comedic play ENTRANCES AND EXITS, with their HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS special, created by Ruth Goodwin and Elizabeth Johnston.

This December, Canadian families are invited to come together on a cold December night to watch eight of Canada's top comedians work together to improvise a unique, door-slamming theatrical experience. A funny forward, traditional farce, ENTRANCES AND EXITS features performances by eight talented Canadian improvisers including Ruth Goodwin (Global TV's Private Eyes), Elizabeth Johnston (The Second City), Sharjil Rasool (The Second City), Conor Bradbury (Bad Dog Theatre), Paloma Nuñez (The Second City) and more, with a special guest appearance from Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is It Anyway?). ENTRANCES AND EXITS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS will run from December 7th - December 18th, 2022 at Tarragon Theatre.



A special guest performance with iconic Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2PM, and will be available for streaming across Canada for $10 until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



A uniquely Canadian comedy, ENTRANCES AND EXITS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS invites audiences to reconnect and come together for the holidays through a time warping, perspective-shifting, mind-bending ride of improvisational skill, that has left audiences amazed since 2018. Drawing on inspiration from classic programs like The Judy Garland Christmas Show and The Carol Burnett Show's Christmas with Carol, this retro, theatre-meets-comedy show is a modern take on the classic, nostalgic holiday specials. Follow a cast of incredible improvisers over the course of sixty minutes as they try to salvage a holiday event gone awry in HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS.

The staged production of ENTRANCES AND EXITS first premiered in 2018 at the Toronto Fringe Festival, where it became an instant sold-out hit, winning Best of Fringe. The popular show was subsequently remounted in 2019 at Bad Dog Theatre and was invited to Toronto's Sketch Fest, Canada's premiere comedy showcase, before garnering a Canadian Comedy Award nomination.

Ruth Goodwin (Co-Creator & Performer) is an actor, writer and director based in Toronto. She recently finished a four-season run on Global TV's Private Eyes and can be seen now co-starring in Netflix's Wedding Season. Ruth has been named a Top Artist to Watch by NOW Magazine and she has lent her comedic sensibilities to multiple films and TV shows including CBC's Baroness Von Sketch, Workin' Moms, Murdoch Mysteries, and Save Me. In addition to her work on camera, Ruth is a Founding Artist of The Howland Theatre Company and a critically acclaimed stage performer and improviser. She has earned a Theatre Critics Choice Award and two Dora Award nominations for her work on stage and she was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award for her work in Entrances and Exits alongside Elizabeth Johnston.

Elizabeth Johnston (Co-Creator & Performer) is an award winning actor and improviser from Toronto. On stage, she is a member of the Second City National Touring Company and Repertory Player at the Bad Dog Theatre Company. She is currently working with celebrated theatre company Outside the March on their telephonic show The Ministry Of Mundane Mysteries which was featured in the New York Times and awarded a special Citation from the Toronto Critics Association. On TV, you can catch her regularly on Nickelodeon's Star Falls, or CMT's Almost Genius, or online, in Interview Magazine's web series The Show Show, and on CBC Comedy.

Paolo Santalucia (Director) is an award-winning theatre artist from Toronto. He is a graduate of the Soulpepper Academy, and has been a member of Soulpepper Theatre's ensemble for eleven seasons. Paolo has also performed in theatres across Canada and the United States, including Canadian Stage, Tarragon Theatre, Theatre Passe Muraille, The Grand, Manitoba Theatre for Young People, Young People's Theatre, Chicago Broadway Playhouse, and the New York City Signature Centre, where he was a cast member in two "New York Times Critics Pick" winning productions. Paolo also teaches classical performance with the University of Toronto's Theatre and Drama Studies Program. In addition, Paolo has written numerous adaptations of seminal works in development for Tarragon Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre and The Howland Company. Paolo is the recipient of two Dora Mavor Moore Awards in acting, one nomination for direction, and has been shortlisted for the John Hirsch Award for Directing.

Colin Mochrie (Performer) is an alumnus of Toronto's famous Second City comedy troupe. After fourteen years as a regular on the British and American versions of the improvisation series Whose Line Is It Anyway? Colin is now in the CW network reboot. Colin was a cast member of CBC's This Hour Has 22 Minutes (2001- 2003). With his wife, Debra McGrath, he produced, wrote and starred in the CBC show Getting Along Famously. Currently he is part of a very successful tour with "Whose Line" cast-mate Brad Sherwood, performing a live improv show across North America, as well as doing other diverse projects.

Sharjil Rasool (Performer) Sharjil Rasool is a comedian, actor and writer. He is an alumni of The Second City Mainstage and was featured in JFL42's New Faces. Some of his television credits include Run the Burbs (CBC), What We Do in the Shadows (FX) and Baroness von Sketch Show (CBC/IFC). Sharjil is currently the voice of Ajit in Bakugan (Cartoon Network). He also starred in the award-winning short film Alaska, which took home the Grand Prize at JFL NorthWest and won Best Canadian Short Film at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival.

Brandon Hackett (Performer) Brandon Hackett is a Toronto-based television writer and comedian. His TV writing credits include Run the Burbs, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Tallboyz and the upcoming show Shelved. Brandon is an alumnus of Toronto's Second City Mainstage, where he co-wrote and performed in four revues, including the Canadian Comedy Award-nominated Party Today (Panic Tomorrow) and The Best is Yet to Come Undone. He is one half of the duo Hackett & Langdon (NNNNN, Now Magazine), who are currently recording a comedy album.

Conor Bradbury (Performer) is a multi-award winning actor and comedian, and one of the founding members of the sketch/improv troupe Sex T-Rex (D&D Live, Sketch T-Rex, Swordplay: A Play of Swords). He has performed at Just For Laughs, The Second City, Bad Dog Theatre, The Next Stage Festival and countless Fringe Festivals across the country. Some of his film and TV credits include What We Do in the Shadows (FX), The Handmaid's Tale (HBO) and Homeschooled (CBC).

Paloma Nuñez (Performer) is a multi-faceted American-Canadian actor, comedian and voice artist. Paloma is a winner of a Screen Actor's Guild Award for her performance in Best-Picture Oscar Winner, Spotlight, winner of a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Ensemble with the cast of She The People from Second City and winner of a Dora Mavor Moore Award for Best Ensemble with the Wonder Pageant.

The Howland Company is an independent Toronto theatre ensemble, who debuted on the scene with their Best of Toronto Fringe hit, and three-time sold-out production, of 52 Pick-Up. Since establishing themselves, the company has gone on to produce the Toronto Premiere of Punk Rock by Simon Stephens, which was honoured with two Dora Award nominations (Outstanding Ensemble & Outstanding Costume Design), and two more Best of Toronto Fringe hits: Entrances and Exits and Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. In 2018, Howland collaborated with Crow's Theatre on the acclaimed Toronto Premiere of Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer-nominated play The Wolves, which won the Outstanding Production award (Critic's Pick Awards) and the Best Ensemble Performance Award (Toronto Theatre Critics Association Awards). In 2020, The Howland Company produced Ödön von Horváth's Casimir and Caroline, a new adaptation by Paolo Santalucia, Holger Syme and The Howland Company, which was honoured with two Dora Awards for Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Costume Design, and a nomination for Outstanding Direction. Howland was also recently nominated for 5 Dora Awards for their production of The Home Project, produced in collaboration with Soulpepper Theatre and Native Earth.