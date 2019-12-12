The Guild Festival Theatre Presents Expanded Season

The Guild Festival Theatre presents its 2020 season of programming for the Greek Theatre in Guild Park. New Artistic Directors Helen Juvonen & Tyler J. Seguin made the announcement at last weekend's performance of A Christmas Carol.

"We're excited to be programming the most ambitious season in the Guild Festival Theatre's 9-year history," said Juvonen.

The season kicks off on July 22 with Alice in Wonderland, adapted by David Savoy and directed by Tyler J. Seguin. "I can't wait to share this fresh take on a favourite story," Seguin enthused. "This fast-paced adaptation is full of imagination and I know how much audiences of all ages are going to love it!"

The second production, running from August 12 - 22, is the classic Canadian play Salt-Water Moon by David French, directed by Helen Juvonen. "Salt-Water Moon is one of my favourite love stories," says Juvonen. "The play is set outside under a starry sky in August and it will feel magical on the open-air stage in Guild Park."

The 2020 season is a very personal one for the new Artistic Directors and pays tribute to their mentors including playwright David Savoy, Juvonen's grandmother and great-grandmother, and GFT founder Sten Eirik.

In addition to the two productions, the GFT is presenting a music series on three Sunday evenings in August. The series is programmed to complement the main productions and will follow the themes of Mad Hatter's Tea Party, The Roaring Twenties, and an East Coast Kitchen Party.

"We are so happy to develop the GFT into the festival it was always meant to be. The community has been asking for more performances in Guild Park and we're excited to be delivering that with this season," explained Seguin. Juvonen added "The season is going to bring so much joy to the park and we can't wait to animate the Greek Theatre with love and imagination all summer long!"

Full casting and ticketing details will be announced at a later date.



2020 Season at a Glance

Alice in Wonderland July 22 - August 8

Salt-Water Moon August 12 - August 22

Music Series

Mad Hatter's Tea Party August 2

The Roaring Twenties August 9

East Coast Kitchen Party August 16

Location

The Greek Theatre

Guild Park & Gardens

201 Guildwood Parkway

Scarborough, ON





