The Grand Theatre's High School Project Presents TITANIC

The Grand Theatre's High School Project is ready to set sail as we present Titanic: The Musical for 13 performances on the Spriet Stage from September 17 to 28, 2019.

On April 10, 1912, the RMS Titanic set sail on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York; however, she never reached her destination. At 11:40 pm, on April 14, the ship struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic, and sunk in fewer than three hours. This disaster resulted in the loss of over 1,500 lives, almost two-thirds of the people on board. Over 100 years after the sinking of the ship, people today are still drawn to the details of the true-life story. "Titanic: The Musical captivates us in part because it shows us as we are-the countless stories that have been told and retold about the tragedy highlight the depths of our capacity for indifference and neglect," says Education Coordinator, Meghan O'Hara. Titanic also tells us the stories of those passengers and crew who boarded the ship full of hopes and dreams, and how the human capacity for courage and kindness has the ability to prevail, even when faced with an insurmountable disaster.

This year's production "was chosen for two key reasons," said Dennis Garnhum, the Grand Theatre's Artistic Director. "The subject matter is based on a historical event that the students can explore, research, and examine in a very tangible way. As well, this musical is meant to be performed by a large company. Glorious, confident voices are needed-and we certainly have that! Our 50 member cast will create soaring harmonies and fill our glorious theatre with a triumphant ensemble sound-exactly the way it was intended."

This year's High School Project is directed by Andrew Tribe, himself an alumnus who participated in two productions in 2005. Currently, the Artistic Director for London's Original Kids Theatre, Tribe's previous work at the Grand also includes Chariots of Fire and Elf. He is inspired by the cast and crew of 73 students in the company who are bringing to life the true stories of those who boarded the ill-fated ship. "Central to the story of the Titanic are the hopes and dreams of those aboard the most legendary ship in the world. Every person on that ship had one thing in common, whether they were the captain or a third-class passenger-they all dreamt of a new life. Titanic carried the dreams of those aboard it...The High School Project, too, is a dream realized, and the young people symbolize our collective dream, our hope for tomorrow."





