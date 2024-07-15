The Foundation For Canadian Comedy (CANCOM) Launches 3rd Round of Funding

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Foundation For Canadian Comedy has announced the launch of the 3rd annual CANCOM Comedy Grant Program. The CANCOM Comedy Grant Program was established in 2022 and is the first-ever national grant that supports the full scope of comedy work created by Canadian comedians, and is adjudicated by comedians. Since inception, this unique, privately funded comedy grant program has provided over $40,000 in support to more than 60 artists and nineteen projects.

The CANCOM Comedy Grant Program supports artistic growth by funding original comedy projects by Canadian comedians who have never been able to apply for national arts grants as comedians.

Eligible applicants can apply for up to $2,000.

The grant total currently available is $11,000.

Application deadline: August 30, 2024 at grants.cancomedy.ca

Past funded projects from The CANCOM Comedy Grant Program have included sketch comedy web series, comedy album recordings, improv and stand-up comedy workshops, small live performance festivals and tours, musical comedy, solo productions, podcasts, and social media sketches.

Recipients have been from Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Newfoundland & Labrador. The background and self-identified lived experiences of artists who have received funding from CANCOM includes: BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+, Mental Health advocate, and Immigrant.

Some testimonials from past recipients:

“I’ve experienced a profound sense of empowerment as I’ve shared my life story as a refugee in Canada. I’ve learned that we possess the ability to proactively create our own paths, recognizing numerous avenues for support and collaboration.”

“We successfully created a series of shows that showcase women and racialized comedians. We created strategic partnerships with women producers.”

“Professionally, this was my first long-form solo show, my first time recording an album, and my first time working in a venue that was larger than a bar.”

“The funding from this grant… gave us the time and space to harmonize the elements of improv and sketch comedy in a show centred around our queer experiences and stories as two Albertan comedians.”

CANCOM commissions working Canadian comedians as Peer Assessors to review all grant applications and recommend to the Board the list of recipients.

Comments