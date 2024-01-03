The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to Appear in Toronto in February

This special one-night-only performance takes place on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power St.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to Appear in Toronto in February

Lawrence Cherney, Founding Artistic Director of Soundstreams has revealed program details for the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's (EPCC) return to Toronto this February as part of Soundstreams' 2023/2024 Season. With music by Arvo Pärt, Palestrina, and a world premiere by Estonian/Canadian composer Omar Daniel, this special one-night-only performance takes place on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power St. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

The world-renowned EPCC, together with maestro Tõnu Kaljuste, embarks this February on a long-awaited concert tour to the United States and Canada after a five-year hiatus. Their appearance for Soundstreams will be the only Canadian stop on the itinerary.

"Many consider the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to be the world's greatest chamber choir, most famous for their interpretations of music by their beloved countryman Arvo Pärt," shares Lawrence Cherney. "This is the sixth time since 2000 that Soundstreams has hosted the EPCC in Toronto. Whether it's secular or sacred, they bring such deep spirituality to everything they perform. The majestic and acoustically superb St. Paul's Basilica is one of Toronto's pre-eminent venues for choral music, another reason why the EPCC's Toronto concerts usually sell out!"

Masterworks on the program by Pärt, who was once again chosen in 2023 as the most performed living composer in the world, include Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Dopo la Vittoria, and Kanon Pokajanen. Three selections from Palestrina's great Offertorium will also be performed.

The world premiere of Antarktos Monodies by Estonian/Canadian composer Omar Daniel is based on the sonnet "Antarktos" by H. P. Lovecraft. Tõnu Kaljuste and the EPCC have an exemplary history of premiering Canadian works on their Toronto concert dates, this being the second by Omar Daniel.

"The particular configuration of Pärt and Palestrina, presented for the first time in these tour performances, has been devised by Tõnu Kaljuste. The maestro's experience in programming and conducting Pärt's repertoire is unmatched. He, and the ensembles he founded (the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra) have recorded standard-bearing performances of Pärt's work for the past three decades. But Kaljuste's experience with early composers runs exceptionally deep as well. Few indeed would be as worthy as him to program and conduct February's concert." -Peter Bouteneff, D.Phil., Arvo Pärt Project

There will also be a free Soundstreams TD Encounters - Arvo Pärt: Words & Music - a discussion and performance event prior to the February mainstage concert, on January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Tartu College Event Space (3 Madison Ave, Toronto).The evening will include a performance of works of Pärt featuring counter-tenor Daniel Cabena and excerpts of work by Omar Daniel. A discussion will follow surrounding Pärt's unique way of setting voice to music, led by Omar Daniel and Canadian poet and author Anne Michaels. Visit Soundstreams.ca for details and reservations.




Recommended For You