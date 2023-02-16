The Canadian Alliance Of Film And Television Costume Arts And Design Present The 5th Annual CAFTCAD Awards Gala

The CAFTCAD Awards celebrates its 5th year, live from the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada, Sunday, March 5, 2023, hosted by Canadian Screen Award Winner Peter Keleghan (Slings and Arrows, Murdoch Mysteries, etc.) and Samora Smallwood (Lifetime's thriller Death She Wrote, OWN's The Kings Of Napa).

The Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design (CAFTCAD) brings together Canadian costume professionals from all corners of the industry. CAFTCAD has succeeded in creating a thriving environment for artists. Members can share, learn, and advance their craft, raising the awareness of the contributions they make as designers and artisans in the international industry of film, television, video, and commercials.

The CAFTCAD Awards are the results of those efforts. The goal is to unite the Canadian costume community, while recognizing and rewardingtheir skills and talent. CAFTCAD recognizes and brings to the forefront the outstanding quality of talent Canadian costume designers and artisans provide across our screens.

The CAFTCAD Awards celebrate craftsmanship in textile, art, short films, web series, television to international blockbusters. The Awards focus on the unique talents of the individuals and teams and their contributions to today's stories. Several of the awards presented are sponsored by IATSE 873, Nobis Inc., IATSE 891, and Berman & Co.

Awards include Excellence in Crafts: Textiles, Building, Costume Illustration, and Special Effects Costume Building as well as Excellence in Costume Design: Web Series, Short Film, Indie Feature, TV Contemporary, TV Period, TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Film Contemporary, Film Period, Film Sci-Fi/Fantasy, TV International, and Film International. Nobis, an internationally known outerwear and accessory brand, has been a long-time sponsor of CAFTCAD and the CAFTCAD Awards. Nobis leads global and local initiatives to support vulnerable communities and has a presence in over 40 countries.

This year's Nobis Industry Icon Award will be presented to a true design icon: French Canadian Costume and Production Designer, Louise Jobin. Jobin is a pioneer in the costume design industry, not only for her creativity and techniques, but her strong, vocal support for union members. The respected designer has won prestigious awards thatinclude Genie and Gemini Awards for Best Costume Design. Today, the industry advocate is an ongoing source of knowledge as a teacher at The National Theatre School and a board member of Le Grand Costumier in Montreal, QC. The CAFTCAD Awards bring together designers, artisans, family, and friends for an evening of celebration.

The Awards Gala will take place Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada. Ticket Info: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225479®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.ca%2Fe%2F2023-caftcad-awards-tickets-513401376337%3Faff%3DWebCal?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.