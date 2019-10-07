The Buffer Festival 2019 Awards Celebrate Excellence In Filmmaking

After three exhilarating days of world premiere screenings and panels from today's most acclaimed digital trailblazers and industry leaders, Buffer Festival has announced the winners from its 2019 edition. Now in its seventh year, the Festival has proven once again to be an important launching pad for both new and established YouTube creators by continuing its commitment to growth, innovation, and inclusivity.

Buffer Festival saw more diversity than ever before, both in the variety of featured creators and in the types of work presented. The event continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, all while maintaining a clear focus on showcasing stories full of truth and humanity that don't often reach mainstream audiences.

The Awards Gala's aim is to reward filmmakers while at the same time inspire a new generation to come forward and share their stories with creativity and boldness. "Our Awards are a clear representation of what this festival values: the craft and integrity of storytelling above all," says Scott Benzie, CEO of Buffer Festival. "We've spent the last seven years showing the world the vast amount of rich talent that comes from the digital space, and we are committed to continuing that tradition."

The 2019 Buffer Festival Awards Winners are:

a-? Tom Ridgewell for "Bible Time" - Festival Honour presented by Buffer Festival.

a-? Lizzie Peirce for "Finding You" - Canadian of Excellence presented by Henry's.

a-? Émile Roy for "My Life Is Scripted/ J'ecris Ma Vie" - Excellence in Cinematography presented by Epidemic Sound.

a-? Elliot Gough for "Hiccups" - Excellence in Music, Sound, Score presented by Shure.

a-? Evelyn Ngugi for "Hello, Tim" - Excellence in Comedy presented by Toronto Tourism.

a-? Sammy Paul for "Bicycle" - Excellence in Performance presented by Cadillac Fairview.

a-? Chris Smith and Jack De Sena for "Man and Machine" - Excellence in Production presented by LaCie.

a-? Iz Harris for "I Remember" - Excellence in Inspiration presented by Spacefy.

a-? Julie Nolke for "Are We Still Feminists?" - Excellence in Writing presented by Fasken.

Buffer Festival is an annual showcase of video premieres, bringing the most acclaimed digital creators and their audiences together. Now in its 7th year, Buffer Festival continues to support and elevate today's filmmakers, help educate up-and-coming creators, and believe that strong relationships between creators, brands, and industry can pave the way for a powerful future. The festival includes a variety of programming, including a red carpet gala and premiere screenings, with YouTube's highest quality content on full display. The festival will take place from October 4-6, 2019 at TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3X5.

For more information visit: https://bufferfestival.com





