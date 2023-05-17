The 35th Annual TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL Returns July 5 - 16, 2023

Toronto Fringe is proud to announce the 35th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival will host 103 shows in over a dozen indoor venues across the city July 5 - 16, 2023, including a new Launch Party on July 4, KidsFest & Kids Camp, and summer fun at the POSTSCRIPT Patio. The full programming and schedule with box office details for Toronto Fringe will be revealed June 14, 2023.



The Toronto Fringe Festival is a treasured summer tradition that will include over 100 shows by local and visiting artists featuring contemporary and experimental theatre, dance, comedy, musicals, and solo shows - all chosen by lottery.



Toronto Fringe will cheers to 35 years with a kick off Launch Party on July 4 at the POSTSCRIPT Patio, located inside and outside at the Tranzac. Audiences and supporters are welcome to celebrate with pop-up performances by Fringe artists, hosted by the immaculate dame Pearle Harbour.

The popular POSTSCRIPT Patio is the community hub of the Toronto Fringe Festival. Located in the heart of the Annex, it hosts the festival box office, a full-service bar, food vendors, free entertainment, crafts, and activations. Each day of the festival POSTSCRIPT Patio will host a wide variety of free events including Visual Fringe Art Market, Stitch 'n' Sit, UkeZac Ukelele Jam, Silent Disco, stand-up comedy, karaoke and so much more.

Toronto Fringe is also happy to announce the return of the Teen Fringe camp and a brand new KidsFest Day Camp. Teen Fringe is a performing arts program inviting young artists aged 12-17 to train with leading professionals in acting, singing, dancing, and writing. The KidsFest Day Camp will give children aged 4-11 the chance to be immersed in the world of theatre with creative performance-based fun. Both programs are supported by long time Fringe donor, Neville Austin.



The 2023 venues for Toronto Fringe will include: Aki Studio, Al Green Theatre, Factory Theatre Mainspace, Factory Theatre Studio, St. Vladimir Theatre, Tarragon Theatre Extraspace, Tarragon Theatre Mainspace, Tarragon Theatre Workspace, Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace, and Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace, plus new Fringe venues Alumnae Mainstage Theatre and The Tank House Theatre in the Young Centre for the Performing Arts.

New in 2023 is a streamlined box office - all tickets can be purchased online or at one of our two Festival Box Office Booths in the west or east end. There will be no tickets for sale at-the-door at the performance venues, and online sales will remain open until 5 minutes before the show. Multi-show passes can still be used to redeem at-the-door, and customers can pick up a Fringe Festo smartcard at a Festival Box Office to simply tap at the venue. Full box office details will be made available June 14.



About the Toronto Fringe: Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the Toronto Fringe Festival each July, the Next Stage Theatre Festival each October, and various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe's operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.



Toronto Fringe Festival

July 5 - 16, 2023

Schedule and Box Office Launches June 14, 2023

www.FringeToronto.com