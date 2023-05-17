The 35th Annual TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL Returns July 5 - 16, 2023

The full programming and schedule with box office details for Toronto Fringe will be revealed June 14, 2023. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
GRAND MAGIC to Begin Previews at the Stratford Festival This Weekend Photo 2 GRAND MAGIC to Begin Previews at the Stratford Festival This Weekend
2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month Photo 3 2023 DORA Awards Return Next Month
Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre Photo 4 Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre

Toronto Fringe is proud to announce the 35th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival will host 103 shows in over a dozen indoor venues across the city July 5 - 16, 2023, including a new Launch Party on July 4, KidsFest & Kids Camp, and summer fun at the POSTSCRIPT Patio. The full programming and schedule with box office details for Toronto Fringe will be revealed June 14, 2023.

The Toronto Fringe Festival is a treasured summer tradition that will include over 100 shows by local and visiting artists featuring contemporary and experimental theatre, dance, comedy, musicals, and solo shows - all chosen by lottery.

Toronto Fringe will cheers to 35 years with a kick off Launch Party on July 4 at the POSTSCRIPT Patio, located inside and outside at the Tranzac. Audiences and supporters are welcome to celebrate with pop-up performances by Fringe artists, hosted by the immaculate dame Pearle Harbour.

The popular POSTSCRIPT Patio is the community hub of the Toronto Fringe Festival. Located in the heart of the Annex, it hosts the festival box office, a full-service bar, food vendors, free entertainment, crafts, and activations. Each day of the festival POSTSCRIPT Patio will host a wide variety of free events including Visual Fringe Art Market, Stitch 'n' Sit, UkeZac Ukelele Jam, Silent Disco, stand-up comedy, karaoke and so much more.

Toronto Fringe is also happy to announce the return of the Teen Fringe camp and a brand new KidsFest Day Camp. Teen Fringe is a performing arts program inviting young artists aged 12-17 to train with leading professionals in acting, singing, dancing, and writing. The KidsFest Day Camp will give children aged 4-11 the chance to be immersed in the world of theatre with creative performance-based fun. Both programs are supported by long time Fringe donor, Neville Austin.

The 2023 venues for Toronto Fringe will include: Aki Studio, Al Green Theatre, Factory Theatre Mainspace, Factory Theatre Studio, St. Vladimir Theatre, Tarragon Theatre Extraspace, Tarragon Theatre Mainspace, Tarragon Theatre Workspace, Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace, and Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace, plus new Fringe venues Alumnae Mainstage Theatre and The Tank House Theatre in the Young Centre for the Performing Arts.

New in 2023 is a streamlined box office - all tickets can be purchased online or at one of our two Festival Box Office Booths in the west or east end. There will be no tickets for sale at-the-door at the performance venues, and online sales will remain open until 5 minutes before the show. Multi-show passes can still be used to redeem at-the-door, and customers can pick up a Fringe Festo smartcard at a Festival Box Office to simply tap at the venue. Full box office details will be made available June 14.

About the Toronto Fringe: Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the Toronto Fringe Festival each July, the Next Stage Theatre Festival each October, and various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe's operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.

Toronto Fringe Festival
July 5 - 16, 2023
Schedule and Box Office Launches June 14, 2023
www.FringeToronto.com




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Madison McFerrin Comes to TD Music Hall in October Photo
Madison McFerrin Comes to TD Music Hall in October

TD Music Hall welcomes genre-bending singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Madison McFerrin who brings her mix of a cappella, electronic pop, jazz and soul to TD Music Hall on October 18, 2023.

Green Light Arts Presents The World Premiere of IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAIN Photo
Green Light Arts Presents The World Premiere of IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAIN

Pre-COVID you may have been lucky enough to attend one of Green Light Arts' theatrical productions starring Leila, the alter-ego character created by Izad Etemadi (Buddy the Elf in Elf: The Musical, Grand Theatre; Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC), who became an unexpected KW cult following phenomenon. Well, your favourite Persian Prince is back sharing his own stories about being a gay Iranian-Canadian whose name no one can pronounce and whose professional life pushes him to play terrorists!

Polina Osetinskaya Launches North American Tour With A Solo Recital Debut At Koerner Hall Photo
Polina Osetinskaya Launches North American Tour With A Solo Recital Debut At Koerner Hall

The sublime virtuoso pianist and human rights advocate Polina Osetinskaya returns to Toronto for her Canadian solo debut featuring music from some of the greatest films of all time.

A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canadas Only Renaissance Music Photo
A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer School

On Sunday May 21 at 4pm in the pristine acoustics of downtown London’s St. Paul's Cathedral, London Ontario-based Canadian Renaissance Music Summer School (CRMSS) is excited to share a choral concert which will bring their unique 2023 week-long workshop to a close.


More Hot Stories For You

Madison McFerrin Comes to TD Music Hall in OctoberMadison McFerrin Comes to TD Music Hall in October
Green Light Arts Presents The World Premiere of IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAINGreen Light Arts Presents The World Premiere of IZAD ETEMADI: LET ME EXPLAIN
Polina Osetinskaya Launches North American Tour With A Solo Recital Debut At Koerner HallPolina Osetinskaya Launches North American Tour With A Solo Recital Debut At Koerner Hall
A Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer SchoolA Choral Concert in London, Ontario Will Be Performed With Canada's Only Renaissance Music Summer School

Videos

Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TUNNEL AT THE END OF THE LIGHT
Alumnae Theatre (5/10-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Girl Who Swallowed a Cactus
Wychwood Theatre (4/29-5/28)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New Canadian Curling Club
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Loose
King's Wharf Theatre (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She's Not Special
Tarragon Theatre (5/24-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JUNIOR Festival
JUNIOR Festival (5/20-5/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You