Tanto Metro & Davonte to Headline YAAD FEST This Month

YAAD FEST will debut Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 57 Notion Road, Ajax, Ontario. The Family friendly music and dance festival will run from 2pm -10pm. The inaugural event of YAAD FEST will be hosted by multi- award-winning DJ, Suppa Natty, who will be joined by Janet Mann (talented Host of the Jamaica day music festival). YAAD FEST (means home) join us for a family day & show us what home means to you. The day will be filled with the best of the best musical and dance artists from Jamaica and abroad. The festival provides an atmosphere of warmth, energy and vibrancy where everyone from every culture is welcome. The organizers of YAAD FEST encourage you to come celebrate with your family and friends. Be a part of something special.

YAAD FEST will begin with early show entertainment that includes local performers, the amazing, Legato, Bugatti Bonsu and Jelly Too Fly. Not to be missed performances. An international artist lineup follows that includes, award winning artists Tanto Metro & Davonte, a pioneering force in the dancehall movement, creating hits for over two decades, landing on the Top 40 Billboard Charts. Their hit song "Everyone Falls In Love" garnered several awards. Also appearing on stage, the incomparable Nadine Sutherland. The award-winning Jamaican Reggae vocalist whose early career was nurtured by Bob Marley is a legend in Reggae music. Nadine's music promises to take you back home.

YAAD FEST will bring you, from Jamaica, TandA Twins. The dance artists have performed for audiences and fellow artists including Chris Brown. Included in the star-studded line-up, (Dancehall Artist) Courtney Melody and talented Reggae hit making artists, Jisgy King and Grammy Winning Artist Patexx.

YAAD FEST will also offer a children's play area, with a bouncy castle, and games. A variety of vendors will be on hand with food, clothing and jewelry. A Fashion Show will be presented with designers in attendance. Each has space showcasing their work where you can scoop up what you liked from the show. A Fashion Tent will be on site showcasing Carnival costumes/designs for 2025. And the music never stops. Live music will be played throughout the day by local bands and a special feature of YAAD FEST is our DJ LINE - UP that includes, Black Reaction sound, King Aggression sound, ice Burg Sound, Fire Squad, Mawga K, Dj Dimes, Dj Bigga Boss, Dj Marcus, and Dj Blackout Boss. This is a Family event and that means taking care of community. YAAD FEST will be selling tickets in our first ever 50-50 Draw. You can purchase a ticket for whatever you choose. The winner will receive half the funds, and the other half will go towards the local food bank. Spend the day with all of us at YAAD FEST. We look forward to seeing you.

Purchase Tickets:

https://www.ticketgateway.com/yaadfest2024

Follow YAAD FEST:

www.yaadfest.Info

https://www.instagram.com/yaadfest/

