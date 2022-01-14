Tafelmusik to Present the Premiere of THE GULL, THE RACCOON, AND THE LAST MAPLE

Tafelmusik has announced the premiere of The Gull, the Raccoon, and the Last Maple, a powerful new digital concert for the whole family, inspired by the need for collaboration in the face of climate change. Composed by Abigail Richardson-Schulte, with text and story by Alexis Diamond, this new commission is performed by Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra directed by Elisa Citterio and narrated by Amanda Cordner. Stage direction is by Jordan Laffrenier. The production team includes assistant director Alyssa Martin; set designer Glenn Davidson; lighting designer Fox Procenko; and costume designer Jennifer Goodman. The Gull, the Raccoon, and the Last Maple premieres online on Thursday, February 17 at 8 pm and streams through to February 21. Single tickets are $10 and allow digital viewing access for up to five days. Tickets are now available at tafelmusik.org.



Timely and optimistic, Tafelmusik's latest commission is an environmentally themed digital concert for all ages. A contemporary fable for baroque orchestra and narrator, The Gull, the Raccoon, and the Last Maple pits two of Nature's most persistent scavengers against each other as they engage in a battle of wits over the Last Maple and the last slip of dry land unclaimed by the encroaching floods. As the swirling waters rise and drenching storms threaten, the three must combine forces, harnessing their resourcefulness and adaptability-or perish.



Balancing wit, optimism, and pathos, Cordner and Tafelmusik offer a performance that will inspire families to join in the collective effort towards conserving the health of our planet.



"Tafelmusik is renowned for creative programming that pushes the boundaries of baroque music, and this new commission for the whole family, created in collaboration with Canadian artists from other disciplines, is no exception," said Executive Director Carol Kehoe. "The message behind The Gull, the Raccoon, and the Last Maple -one of optimism and the importance of cooperation-can be understood and shared by all."



