Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra to Launch the New Decade with a Series of Canadian and International Concert Broadcasts

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra will launch the new decade with a series of Canadian and international concert broadcasts on CBC Music and Stingray Classica. On Sunday, January 12 at 11:05 AM, Tafelmusik's Love & Betrayal program, directed by Elisa Citterio and featuring guest soprano Karina Gauvin, will be broadcast on CBC Music's "In Concert" hosted by Paolo Pietropaolo. Recorded live on November 24, 2019 at Milton Court Concert Hall in London's Barbican Centre, this concert drew rave reviews from English critics.



Featured on Tafelmusik's recent tour of the UK and Belgium, this program contrasts ardent seduction with furious defiance. Arias from operas by Handel and Vivaldi are interspersed with dramatic instrumental interludes by Locatelli and Vivaldi, including two works that are also featured on Citterio's first recording with Tafelmusik, Vivaldi con amore.



"CBC Music's 'In Concert' is thrilled to present this spectacular concert featuring the world-renowned Tafelmusik from London's Barbican Centre. Thanks to our international alliance with the European Broadcasting Union, this performance will be shared with listeners around the world as well as hundreds of thousands of Tafelmusik's fans across Canada," said Denise Ball, Executive Producer, CBC Music. "Every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm, 'In Concert' offers the best in live classical performances from home and abroad."



In addition to the London Barbican concert, three of Tafelmusik's signature, award-winning multimedia programs created by Alison Mackay are currently available on Stingray Classica, a premium multiplatform provider dedicated to classical music, opera, and ballet, with 20 million subscribers in 40 countries. Tales of Two Cities, House of Dreams, and The Galileo Project are available on Stingray's international cable network and through Video on Demand (VOD) services. For dates and times, visit Stingray Classica's schedule.



Program for January 12 CBC Music Broadcast:



(recorded live at Milton Court, Barbican Centre, London)



Love & Betrayal

Handel Concerto grosso in B-flat Major, op. 3, no. 2

Handel Aria "V'adoro, pupille" from Giulio Cesare

Vivaldi Sinfonia to Ottone in villa

Vivaldi Aria "Quell'usignolo che innamorato" from Farnace

Vivaldi Aria "Amato ben" from Ercole su'l Termodonte

Vivaldi Concerto for 2 oboes in C Major, RV 534

Locatelli Concerto in E-flat Major, op. 7, no. 6 "Il Pianto d'Arianna"

Handel Overture to Agrippina

Handel Aria "Non ho cor che per amarti" from Agrippina

Handel Aria "Ah, mio cor" from Alcina

Handel Overture to Rinaldo

Handel Aria "Scherza in mar" from Lotario

Handel Aria "Furie terribili" from Rinaldo



Led by Music Director Elisa Citterio, Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir is one of the world's leading period ensembles and Canada's most-toured orchestra. Tafelmusik engages Toronto audiences with an annual season of more than 80 concerts in diverse venues across the city, as well as national and international audiences through an extensive schedule of tours and critically acclaimed recordings. The Tafelmusik Chamber Choir, under the direction of Ivars Taurins, was formed in 1981 to complement the Orchestra. Tafelmusik also seeks to transport audiences to the baroque and classical periods through adventurous cross-cultural collaborations, on stage with Toronto's Opera Atelier, and underground at its Haus Musik series. The orchestra's musicians share their knowledge and experience through artist training initiatives such as the Tafelmusik Baroque Summer and Winter Institutes. Tafelmusik's catalogue of award-winning recordings on the SONY, CBC Records, Analekta, and Tafelmusik Media labels have garnered nine JUNO Awards and numerous other recording prizes. Jeanne Lamon continues her association with Tafelmusik as Music Director Emerita.





