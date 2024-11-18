TUSK: The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute Announced At Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will present TUSK: The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Tickets on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10am ET and can be purchased via the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at www.masseyhall.com.

With 16 years of performing together, Tusk's chemistry and synergy are undeniable. The same five talented musicians have been the foundation for Tusk since their very first rehearsal in 2008. Over the years they have cultivated every note and gesture to recreate the iconic sound and style of Fleetwood Mac. Their dedication to authenticity is unmatched as they perform the songs in their original keys with no substitutions for Lindsey Buckingham's high tenor vocals, which often sat above Stevie Nicks' lower notes.

Their top-notch audio engineer, with over 30 years of experience working with national touring acts, ensures that every performance is of the highest quality. The band's original, dynamic lights and visuals, created specifically for their shows, add an extra layer of excitement that perfectly complements each song.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

