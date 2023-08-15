TO Live Announces Toronto-Based Artists Selected For Explorations 2023 Grants

TO Live has announced the recipients of the 2023 explorations initiative. Now in its third year, explorations was conceived by TO Live specifically for artists to have the creative space and time, free from the pressure of predetermined outcomes, to undertake research that feeds their artistic ambitions.

Chosen by jury process from a pool of nearly 200 submissions, each of the seven successful applicants will receive $7,000 to research new ideas and test new techniques that have the potential to push the boundaries of their practice.

The 2023 explorations cohort is:

· Tanveer Alam, a dance artist and emerging choreographer trained in Kathak and western contemporary dance. He will deepen his understanding of the influence of Mughal and Islamic culture on Kathak and explore concepts of Islamic architectural geometry via this dance form.

· Drummer, composer, and producer Joe 'Jojo' Bowden, who will use his love for music and writing to research the impact of the traditions and music of the Black Loyalists who came to Canada in the early 1800s on the community and culture of their descendants.

· Artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Robbie Grunwald. Motivated by his concerns for the environment, Grunwald is partnering with Professor Greg Evans of the Environmental Engineering Department at the University of Toronto to research the idea of taking datapoints that correlate to air quality and pollution levels in the air and translating them into sound.

· Filipino/Indo-Fijian dance artist, choreographer, and educator Candace Kumar who specializes in Filipino dance. She seeks to research the intricate historical and cultural connections between Pangalay dance, which originated in the Indigenous communities in the Sulu Archipelago, and neighbouring dance forms in Southeast and South Asia.

· 'Lady C' (Caroline Fraser), a multidisciplinary artist and one of the strongest females in the worldwide street dance community. As one of a small fraction of women performing in the Popping dance style, she will explore how the techniques of Popping can be adapted to the physical female form. She also asks the question: how can we express ourselves as women through a male dance form while still maintaining the integrity of the dance?

· Anishinaabe/Odawa First Nation multidisciplinary artist and professional muralist Quentin Commanda (Que Rock), who will research and study hyperrealism techniques and styles to explore creating new approaches to traditional Anishnaabe Woodlands art styles.

· Actor, singer, and educator Tahirih Vejdani, an artist of Iranian and South Indian heritage. She will explore the theatrical potential of the parallels between the current fight for women's rights in Iran fuelled by the death of Mahsa Amini, and the 1852 death of Iranian poet, historical figure, and martyr within the Baha'i faith, Táhirih, who was killed for standing up for women's rights.

"Now in its third year, TO Live's explorations initiative has provided support for 26 Toronto-based artists. All these artists were selected from among hundreds of applicants during an extremely competitive process that only serves to emphasize the need that these grants are answering, and the vital role that research plays in the creative process," shares Josephine Ridge, VP Programming, TO Live. "The seven artists selected in 2023 are all amazingly talented and highly motivated. We congratulate them all and look forward to seeing where their explorations take them."

TO Live is committed to contributing to the vibrancy of Toronto, and explorations is just one of the many ways in which TO Live supports artists and companies whose creative energy, imagination, and talent feed the cultural life of this city. Since April 2020, TO Live has provided direct assistance to 213 artists and companies via a range of initiatives including: the provision of space for workshop and technical residencies, rehearsals, filming, recording, the allocation of research funds, and the commissioning and co-producing of new work.

For background on the 2023 explorations artists and more information on this initiative, visit www.tolive.com/explorations.