TO Live Announces Toronto-Based Artists Selected For Explorations 2023 Grants

TO Live has announced the recipients of the 2023 explorations initiative.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan Will Lead ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD in Canada Photo 1 Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan Will Lead ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD in Canada
Brand New Canadian Musical STICKY FINGERS Comes To Original Kids Theatre Company Photo 2 Brand New Canadian Musical STICKY FINGERS Comes To Original Kids Theatre Company
Cast Announced For NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 At Crow's Theatre Photo 3 Cast Announced For NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 At Crow's Theatre
Review: ON THE RAZZLE at Shaw Festival Photo 4 Review: ON THE RAZZLE at Shaw Festival

TO Live has announced the recipients of the 2023 explorations initiative. Now in its third year, explorations was conceived by TO Live specifically for artists to have the creative space and time, free from the pressure of predetermined outcomes, to undertake research that feeds their artistic ambitions.

Chosen by jury process from a pool of nearly 200 submissions, each of the seven successful applicants will receive $7,000 to research new ideas and test new techniques that have the potential to push the boundaries of their practice.

The 2023 explorations cohort is:

· Tanveer Alam, a dance artist and emerging choreographer trained in Kathak and western contemporary dance. He will deepen his understanding of the influence of Mughal and Islamic culture on Kathak and explore concepts of Islamic architectural geometry via this dance form.

· Drummer, composer, and producer Joe 'Jojo' Bowden, who will use his love for music and writing to research the impact of the traditions and music of the Black Loyalists who came to Canada in the early 1800s on the community and culture of their descendants.

· Artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Robbie Grunwald. Motivated by his concerns for the environment, Grunwald is partnering with Professor Greg Evans of the Environmental Engineering Department at the University of Toronto to research the idea of taking datapoints that correlate to air quality and pollution levels in the air and translating them into sound.

· Filipino/Indo-Fijian dance artist, choreographer, and educator Candace Kumar who specializes in Filipino dance. She seeks to research the intricate historical and cultural connections between Pangalay dance, which originated in the Indigenous communities in the Sulu Archipelago, and neighbouring dance forms in Southeast and South Asia.

· 'Lady C' (Caroline Fraser), a multidisciplinary artist and one of the strongest females in the worldwide street dance community. As one of a small fraction of women performing in the Popping dance style, she will explore how the techniques of Popping can be adapted to the physical female form. She also asks the question: how can we express ourselves as women through a male dance form while still maintaining the integrity of the dance?

· Anishinaabe/Odawa First Nation multidisciplinary artist and professional muralist Quentin Commanda (Que Rock), who will research and study hyperrealism techniques and styles to explore creating new approaches to traditional Anishnaabe Woodlands art styles.

· Actor, singer, and educator Tahirih Vejdani, an artist of Iranian and South Indian heritage. She will explore the theatrical potential of the parallels between the current fight for women's rights in Iran fuelled by the death of Mahsa Amini, and the 1852 death of Iranian poet, historical figure, and martyr within the Baha'i faith, Táhirih, who was killed for standing up for women's rights.

"Now in its third year, TO Live's explorations initiative has provided support for 26 Toronto-based artists. All these artists were selected from among hundreds of applicants during an extremely competitive process that only serves to emphasize the need that these grants are answering, and the vital role that research plays in the creative process," shares Josephine Ridge, VP Programming, TO Live. "The seven artists selected in 2023 are all amazingly talented and highly motivated. We congratulate them all and look forward to seeing where their explorations take them."

TO Live is committed to contributing to the vibrancy of Toronto, and explorations is just one of the many ways in which TO Live supports artists and companies whose creative energy, imagination, and talent feed the cultural life of this city. Since April 2020, TO Live has provided direct assistance to 213 artists and companies via a range of initiatives including: the provision of space for workshop and technical residencies, rehearsals, filming, recording, the allocation of research funds, and the commissioning and co-producing of new work.

For background on the 2023 explorations artists and more information on this initiative, visit www.tolive.com/explorations.



RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Fall for Dance North Returns Next Month Photo
Fall for Dance North Returns Next Month

Fall for Dance North (FFDN), Toronto’s premier international dance festival, will bring its diverse line-up of national and international dancemakers to venues across Toronto, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7, 2023 – with all tickets (still!) priced at just $15. 

2
Tony Molesworth Comes to London Ontario Fringe Festival Next Week Photo
Tony Molesworth Comes to London Ontario Fringe Festival Next Week

From Monday August 21 daily through Saturday August 26, globally-touring Toronto-based renaissance man and musician Tony Molesworth comes to The Forest City for a seven-show run in the London Fringe Festival (Ontario Canada), this time with a brand new CD and one-man show, both titled 'A Mystic's Journey”.

3
CHICAGO To Return To Toronto For the 8th Time Photo
CHICAGO To Return To Toronto For the 8th Time

Get ready for the return of the sensational musical CHICAGO to Toronto! Broadway's record-breaking, Tony Award-winning hit is back for its 8th run. Experience the magic of this iconic show that has captivated audiences worldwide. Book your tickets now for a night of thrilling entertainment.

4
Toronto Dance Theatre Unveils Dynamic & Playful 2023/24 Season Photo
Toronto Dance Theatre Unveils Dynamic & Playful 2023/24 Season

Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT) has unveiled an eclectic and playful season of creative programming for 2023/24 that throws open the historic theatre's doors to new artists and audiences more than ever before.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN Video VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN
Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company Video
Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company
Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto Video
Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Video
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinkalicious the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (9/16-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-9/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Sky at Night
Canadian Stage (11/03-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canadian Stage (7/21-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BuskerFest 2023 for Epilepsy
Woodbine Park (9/01-9/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You