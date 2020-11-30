TMC Takes Its Annual FESTIVAL OF CAROLS Online For 2020

The TMC wants to share the light and warmth of the season with its patrons - and because it is 2020, they will be doing it online. The TMC presents Festival of Carols, a program of choral music and storytelling, on Wednesday, December 16 at 8 pm EST.

The program includes music recorded specially for this concert, including Hannah Kendall's Nativity, and A Hymn on the Nativity by the 2020 TMC Choral Composition Competition winner, Alastair Boyd. It will also include video performances of popular carols from the 2019 Festival of Carols with the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra - with lyrics on screen so people can sing along from home.

Festival of Carols streams on Livestream on Wednesday, December 16 at 8 pm EST. The program will continue to be available on demand after this time. The concert is free to view. Suggested donation of $20.

Other ways to enjoy Christmas Music performed by the TMC

The TMC has put together many ways for people to enjoy Advent and Christmas music performed by the Choir:

- A YouTube Christmas music playlist with over two hours of music from TMC Christmas performances over the years

- The TMC's 2006 Festival of Carols CD available to stream on iTunes and Spotify

- Full webcasts of previous Festival of Carols concerts streamed from Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, available on demand.

All of these are accessible on the Christmas music with TMChoir webpage: https://www.tmchoir.org/christmas-with-tmchoir/

