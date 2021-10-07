TIFT Announces Fall Programming

Today, TIFT Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak announced details of the company's Fall Season that will see a return to indoor venues. TIFT's fall programming boasts a wide-variety of in-person productions that utilize a myriad of performance styles to make bold statements and initiate impactful conversations about how we communicate.



Running from October 28 to December 12, 2021, patrons will have the opportunity to experience thoughtful and perspective-shifting theatre. Productions joining the previously announced transfer of Into the Woods to Toronto's historic Winter Garden Theatre include two pieces by international theatre pioneers that demonstrate the power of language through creative, boundary-pushing approaches; two newly adapted works making their world premieres; and a compelling historical drama about the love, betrayal and path of destruction walked by one of the most influential artists of the 19th century.

TIFT's programming in Barrie continues to be free (except Museum of Fiction, presented in partnership with the Barrie Film Festival) and is subject to an updated free admission policy. To read the policy changes, please refer to the bottom of the release.