THE SOUND OF UKRAINE An Immersive Concert Announced April 15

On April 15th at 7pm and 9pm, Lighthouse Immersive together with The Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival will present the Canadian debut of the award-winning Ukrainian composer TYMUR POLIANSKYI in an immersive concert THE SOUND OF UKRAINE.

The concert is hosted by Richard Ouzounian (Stratford Festival, Toronto Star), while being surrounded by the art of legendary Ukrainian artists - TARAS SHEVCHENKO and MARIA PRYMACHENKO

Tickets for THE SOUND OF UKRAINE - Immersive Concert are on sale now at lighthouseimmersive.com. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to support Ukraine.

Since the first day of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Tymur Polianskyi has remained in Kyiv and continued to work at the Theatre on Podol. Maestro Polianskyi and his colleagues devised a plan to defend their newly built theatre which has become a landmark in one of the most historical parts of Kyiv.

When the city was nearly encircled by the Russian Army, the artistic staff built countless barricades around the theatre in order to help the territorial defense units defend against a potential breakthrough of the Russian Army into the city and protect the architecture of the theatre. Today, the theatre continues to operate despite the war, with productions featuring Tymur Polianskyi's work.

Tymur Polianskyi is a Ukrainian pianist, composer, winner of GOLDEN DZYGA (Ukrainian "Oscar") film award and has even worked with "The Police" front man, Sting. He successfully performs as a soloist, participates in the most diverse ensembles, and creates original music for film, television, and immersive exhibits. Mr. Polianskyi is an Honored Arts and Culture Worker of Ukraine, participant of jazz festivals and winner of international competitions including "Jazz Improvisation" in Vilnius, Lithuania. Mr. Polianskyi is a member of the European Film Academy (EFA). He is known far beyond the borders of Ukraine, as his touring routes stretched from the coast of the English Channel to the Korean Peninsula where he conducted master classes at the University of Seoul.

The Immersive Concert THE SOUND OF UKRAINE will feature a one-of-a-kind musical performance with live and improvised musical accompaniment to immersive exhibits; "Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine" and "Immersive World of Maria Prymachenko". The musical selection will feature jazz and classical music improvisations, as well as music from internationally acclaimed Ukrainian films such as "Hutsulka Ksenya", "My Grandmother Fanny Kaplan", and others.

Following the two concerts in Toronto, Maestro Polyanskyi and the team will travel to Winnipeg for a special performance at The Canadian Museum for Human Rights on April 17th.

The concerts in Canada are made possible with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, The Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, The National Museum of Taras Shevchenko, Kostyuk Productions, Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival, Canadian-Ukrainian Art Foundation, First Theatrical Charitable Foundation, and Kontakt Ukrainian Television Network.