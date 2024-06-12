THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Announced At Roy Thomson Hall

The 49th anniversary tour to feature Barry Bostwick on Monday, October 21, 2024 at Roy Thomson Hall.

By: Jun. 12, 2024
Roy Thomson Hall will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Monday, October 21, 2024 for the 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour! - featuring Broadway star, Barry Bostwick.

The original 'Brad Majors' - Barry Bostwick – comes to Toronto for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation! Plus, memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more! 

For Toronto's Rocky Horror Picture Show fans, there is a V.I.P. Meet & Greet ticketing option which includes:

• VIP Meet & Greet Seating Section - Choose from premium seats!
• Special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate
• Get a photo taken with Barry Bostwick with your own camera
• Bring your own personal item to autograph, or pick out a photo of Barry's collection to get signed.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 10am ET and can be purchased at 416-872-4255 or www.roythomsonhall.com

