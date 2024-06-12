THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Announced At Roy Thomson Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roy Thomson Hall will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Monday, October 21, 2024 for the 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour! - featuring Broadway star, Barry Bostwick.

The original 'Brad Majors' - Barry Bostwick – comes to Toronto for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation! Plus, memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more!

For Toronto's Rocky Horror Picture Show fans, there is a V.I.P. Meet & Greet ticketing option which includes:

• VIP Meet & Greet Seating Section - Choose from premium seats!

• Special Rocky Horror VIP Laminate

• Get a photo taken with Barry Bostwick with your own camera

• Bring your own personal item to autograph, or pick out a photo of Barry's collection to get signed.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 10am ET and can be purchased at 416-872-4255 or www.roythomsonhall.com.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

To learn more about our membership tiers, visit https://www.mhrth.com/about/membership.

