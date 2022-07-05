THE QUESTING BEAST to be Presented at The Toronto Fringe Festival This Month

Do you like fantastical tales of mirth and legend? Puppets? Do you like Giraffes? If you said YES to any of these questions (OR if you said yes to all three and are jumping up and down on the nearest piece of furniture screaming) then WASTE NO TIME. Get your tickets today and join King Pellinore and his loyal, noble knights as they embark on a quest spanning generations.

A long-time creator of Puppets, video content, and so much more; Steven Dirckze (Dirx Puppetry and Film) is making his debut in the wonderful world of playwriting. Inspired by the old legends of King Arthur and his Knights of the Roundtable comes The Questing Beast, a family friendly kids show designed to awe, teach and entertain the young, curious and adventurous minds of tomorrow.

Oh, and did we mention there is going to be a 10-FOOT-TALL GIRAFFE PUPPET?

Joining Dirx Puppetry and Film is long time collaborators Sapling, known most recently for their successful run of Eli Pasic's Something for the Buoys at the George Ignatieff Theatre (2019). Saplings very own Roberto Sapienza will be directing the ensemble made up of KING PELLINORE (Anthony Botelho), his FOOL (Kristina Roberts), and his Knights, SIR GRUMMORE GRUMMERSUM (Christoph Ibrahim), SIR BORS (Lee-orr Orbach), SIR LUCAN (Chris MacCallum), and SIR POLLY OLIVER (Taylor Tofflemire), as well as the 10-foot-tall "Questing Beast" (Steven Dirckze), as they embark on a journey which can be described as NOTHING LESS than epic beyond all known epics.

Better than a Safari, and better than Game of Thrones, you won't want to miss this adventure; the adventure of The Questing Beast!

Dirx Puppetry and Film & Sapling in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival present The Questing Beast written by Steven Dirckze; directed by Roberto Sapienza; starring Kristina Roberts, Anthony Botelho, Taylor Tofflemire, Christoph Ibrahim, Lee-orr Orbach, Chris MacCallum; stage managed by Mikhail "Meek" Chernov.

Runs July 6-17, 2022 at the St. Vladimir Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at fringetoronto.com or by calling the box office at 416-966-1062. Tickets can also be purchased in person during the festival at each venue.