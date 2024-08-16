THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Adds 12 Performances in Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"The Life and Music of George Michael" North American tour has added 12 performances in Toronto, Canada, following overwhelming demand. The dynamically staged concert-style show will visit 28 cities in all and chronicles George Michael's remarkable musical journey and his deep connection with fans. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon, and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael's illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

"The Life and Music of George Michael" launches September 17 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and will make stops in Boston, San Francisco and Southern California to name a few. The tour will conclude in Toronto for 12 performances starting November 1 through November 10. For tour dates, tickets and more information, visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.

"Get ready for an extraordinary adventure celebrating George Michael's legacy and musical brilliance," says Writer and Director Dean Elliott. "Fans are out of their seats the entire night, singing and dancing in the aisles to the unforgettable hits that left an indelible mark on pop culture."

"The Life and Music of George Michael" celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," "Freedom," "Faith," "Careless Whisper," "Father Figure," and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80's. He went solo in 1987 with "Faith," one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including "Faith," "Monkey," "Father Figure," and "One More Try." He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Returning to this fall's tour and fresh off the Australian run of the show this summer, Craig Winberry is back and honored get the party started. Craig is praised by TheaterMania as an enduring performer in a standout performance of "Shooting Star". He has captivated audiences in Off-Broadway hits like "The Gunfighter Meets His Match" and "The Golden Girls Musical Parody." He's also made a mark in regional theaters with standout performances in "Mamma Mia." Beyond theater and film, Craig is part of the music duo BaseSuite, with popular tracks on top streaming platforms. The recent EP release from the duo includes a cover of WHAM!'s cult classic Club Tropicana.

Joining "The Life and Music of George Michael" tour this fall is Connor Antico. Connor is a dynamic and versatile actor, singer, and songwriter who received his BFA from Pace Musical Theater NYC. Connor recently co-starred in the Emmy Award-winning "Girl You Need No Makeup" alongside Amy Schumer. His film and TV credits include Netflix's "Greater, The Brandon Burlsworth Story," "Naomi & Eli's No Kiss List," "Jamie Marks is Dead," and Oxygen Network's "The Next Big Thing." He also performs as lead singer alongside Paul Pesco of Hall & Oates' "Live From Daryl's House.

For more information including on sale dates, a tour schedule and tickets visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.

