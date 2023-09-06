THE LAST EPISTLE OF TIGHTROPE TIME Makes Toronto Premiere This Month

The 2023-24 season at Toronto’s neighbourhood theatre will open with The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time, a Tarragon Theatre/NAC presentation of the NAC/Neptune Theatre production. The solo play, written and performed by Walter Borden, runs in the Mainspace from September 19 – October 15, 2023 (opening September 27).



The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees Walter Borden return to the story of Tightrope Time Ain’t Nuthin’ More Than Some Itty Bitty Madness Between Your Twilight & Your Dawn, offering what he describes as, “the completed work” of the oft revisited piece, which he commenced writing in 1974 and originally performed in 1986. In The Last Epistle, Borden resumes his incredible one-man performance, appearing as 10 different characters to offer a semi-autobiographical exploration of homosexuality from a Black man’s perspective, ultimately sharing a story that demonstrates the twists and turns of life - a journey that paints a picture of survival and the resilience of the human spirit.



Tarragon is proud to resurrect this Tarragon Theatre/NAC presentation of the NAC/Neptune Theatre production from its cancelled NAC engagement, resulting from the convoy disruption in Ottawa in February 2022.



“Walter Borden’s creation is as timeless as the man who penned it. I have followed the journey of this seminal masterpiece of legacy, poetism, and celebration for many years, and I am so honoured to have it open a brand new season of stories that highlight the resilience of our communities and humanity,” reflects Artistic Director Mike Payette. He continues, “Prepare to be moved, to laugh and to be transported to parts of ourselves that deserve re-awakening, levity, and profound joy. This kind of an unforgettable passage of spirit and artistic mastery only comes once in a lifetime, and it is shared through the powerful voice and lens of one of our most beloved trailblazers in Canadian theatre.”



The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time is written and performed by Order of Canada and Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award recipient Walter Borden (Tarragon’s Harlem Duet). Set, costume, lighting and projection design by Andy Moro (Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s The (Post) Mistress), with original music and sound design by Adrienne Danrich (Canadian Opera Company’s Hadrien). With direction by Peter Hinton-Davis (Shaw Festival's The Shadow of a Doubt).



The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time runs in the Mainspace, September 19 - October 15, 2023, opening on September 27.



The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time (Toronto Premiere)

A Tarragon Theatre/NAC presentation of the NAC/Neptune Theatre production

Written and Performed by Walter Borden

Directed by Peter Hinton-Davis

Mainspace

September 19 – October 15, 2023 (opening September 27)



From legendary Canadian artist Walter Borden, The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time is a deeply personal reflection on Walter’s journey of life. An invigorating autobiographical performance, Walter re-visits the show, initially written and performed in 1986 as Tightrope Time Ain’t Nuthin’ More Than Some Itty Bitty Madness Between Your Twilight & Your Dawn. Through a solo performance featuring 10 characters, Walter explores homosexuality from a Black perspective and offers an experience of the resiliency of the human spirit.



CAST + CREW

written & performed by Walter Borden

directed by Peter Hinton-Davis

set, costume, lighting and projection design by Andy Moro

composition/original music and sound design by Adrienne Danrich

associate sound design by Wayne Hawthorne

stage management by Fiona Jones

assistant stage management by Alison Crosby