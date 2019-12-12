THE GHOST PROJECT A Documentary Theatre Production Announced At The Theatre Centre

Inspired by Charles Spearin's Juno award winning album, The Happiness Project and the work of Studs Terkel and Anna Deavere Smith, KARIE RICHARDS presents THE GHOST PROJECT. This is an engaging documentary theatre solo production based on a series of verbatim monologues crafted from the interviews of thirteen individuals who have experienced mysterious and ghostly encounters. THE GHOST PROJECT is written and performed by KARIE RICHARDS, with original direction by Jeff Culbert, original music by John Sheard, and production design by Glenn Davidson. On stage from January 21 to January 26 at The Theatre Centre.



Drawing on a diverse ensemble of mysterious experiences, THE GHOST PROJECT reflects on the boundaries that exist between the known and the unknown. Featuring thirteen unexpectedly funny, touching, strange, frightening, and tragic tales, this unique production draws on cross-generational, real-life events that spark a yearning to be connected to something beyond reality.

THE GHOST PROJECT premiered at the 2018 Halifax Fringe Festival. Karie has since performed the show at the London Fringe Festival and the Winnipeg Fringe Festival in 2019 - where the show was included in CBC Manitoba's list of Top Picks for the closing weekend of the festival - as well as the Nanaimo Fringe Festival, where the show was awarded "Pick of the Fringe."

"[T]he themes in THE GHOST PROJECT are deeply personal, and my (re)telling of these stories is an intimate experience," writes Karie Richards. "If there is a unifying theme, I would offer up desire, our human desire to contemplate the mysteries of life, to be connected to something larger than ourselves, and not having to do so alone. The piece is neither an endorsement for, nor argument against the belief in life after death, or the existence of spirits in our midst, but rather seventy-five minutes of curious questioning."



To purchase tickets please visit http://theatrecentre.org/?p=13463 or by phone at 416-538-0988





