THE ELEPHANT GIRLS Will Return to Toronto For its 10th Anniversary

Clever, organized, devious and daring, The Elephant Girls stole from the rich and gave to themselves. This is the gripping story of the all-female gang that terrorized London for over 100 years. A fascinating piece of lost women's history, the play centres on the 1920s when the gang was at the height of its power-and when the events took place which would mean its downfall.

"Right here, right now, for one night only, I'll tell you something special I ain't never told no one before; I'll tell you the truth." - Maggie Hale, The Elephant Girls

Maggie Hale - the gang's butch, suit-wearing, bloody-knuckled, girl-chasing "enforcer"- will tell you all: who they were, what they did, how they got away with it, and how it all came crashing down. But should you trust the words of someone who's made deception her stock-in-trade? Just how much are you sure you want to hear?

Wrapping issues of power, class, gender, and violence around the story of Maggie Hale, the show uses history to grapple with issues society still struggles with today.