THE DARKEST DARK Returns to Young People’s Theatre

Young People’s Theatre will relaunch its award-winning adaptation of Commander Chris Hadfield’s internationally bestselling children’s book, The Darkest Dark. This captivating story returns to the YPT Mainstage following its sold-out world premiere in 2023 (Dora Mavor Moore Awards for both Outstanding Production and Outstanding Achievement in Design, TYA). Directed by Jim Millan (Broadway’s record- breaking The Illusionists), with thrilling magic by world renowned illusionist David Ben, the cast features Canadian Comedy Award-winner Ron Pederson (MadTV, The Second City) and Lisa Ryder (Andromeda, Gen V), with Ziska Louis reprising his role as a young Chris Hadfield. The Darkest Dark is presented on the Ada Slaight Stage Feb. 10 – Mar. 16, 2025 and is recommended for ages 6-12.

The Darkest Dark is inspired by Hadfield’s childhood experience on Stag Island, Ontario in the summer of 1969, with Apollo 11 just days away from landing on the moon. Nine-year-old space-loving Chris dreams of becoming a brave astronaut and is counting down the days to the televised event. But at bedtime, when the night closes in, so too does his fear of the dark, wreaking havoc on the sleep schedules of Mom (Ryder) and Dad (Pederson). For Chris, watching history in the making hinges on conquering his fear – and embracing the unknown.

“Audiences will experience a heartwarming story about a very important moment in history and an especially important moment in a young person’s life,” says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “With the help of family and friends, young Chris, who is afraid to sleep in the dark, goes on to be one of the most adventurous Canadians in history. The Darkest Dark shows how we can each overcome huge obstacles in our lives by taking one step at a time.”

Since its publication in 2016, The Darkest Dark has been capturing the imaginations of children all over the world. In 2017, when Hadfield entrusted YPT and Millan with the mission of bringing his inspiring story to the stage, YPT had an unprecedented opportunity to integrate magic and illusion into a sensory-rich production.

The show had its world premiere in February 2023 and immediately took flight. “The cast SOARS…

an INSPIRING and ENTERTAINING all-ages show.” – The Globe and Mail. “‘The Darkest Dark’ successfully brings Chris Hadfield’s bestseller to the stage. GORGEOUS production…with a gentle and kind spirit.” – Toronto Star.

“The Darkest Dark resonates so deeply with audiences because the themes of facing your fears and chasing your dreams no matter how improbable are wrapped up in a joyous gift of a show,” says Director Jim Millan. “With a beautiful, funny script and brilliant design, the show becomes a thrill ride for everyone.”

The Darkest Dark cast also features Hannah Forest Briand, Anthony Perpuse, Shaquille Pottinger and Evelyn Wiebe. Additional credits include: Set & Costume Designer: Anna Treusch; Lighting Designer: Bonnie Beecher; Composer and Sound Designer: Deanna H. Choi; Projection Designer: Daniele Guevara; Associate Lighting Designer: Imogen Wilson; Associate Sound Designer: River Oliveira; Assistant Sound Designer: Raha Javanfar; Assistant Projection Designer: Daniel Tessy; Dramaturgy: Herbie Barnes, Stephen Colella and Allen MacInnis; Stage Manager: Laura Baxter; Assistant Stage Manager: Troy Taylor; Apprentice Director: Hannah Forest Briand.

