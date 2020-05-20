TAPA Announces 2020 Dora Awards to be Presented Virtually in June

The annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, produced by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts celebrate excellence in the city's professional performing arts sector for theatre, dance and opera.

TAPA Executive Director and Dora Awards Producer Jacoba Knaapen today announced that, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 41st annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards for the 2019-20 season will be presented virtually on Monday, June 29.



"I am pleased to announce that we are moving forward with the 2020 Dora Mavor Moore Awards - Virtual Edition. Given the fact that 85% of productions registered for the Dora Awards were successfully produced during the 2019-20 season, we felt it important to honour the work of our extraordinarily talented and hard-working arts community," said Ms Knaapen.

Régine Cadet, TAPA Board President, added, "While it would have been preferable to celebrate in person, it remains unclear when that could safely happen due to the pandemic. The evening of June 29 was the original date for the Dora Awards and we look forward to celebrating with all of our colleagues on that same night."



Ms Knaapen also announced that the nominations for the 2020 Dora Mavor Moore Awards - Virtual Edition will be revealed at an online media announcement on June 3 at 10am. Further details for the virtual presentation of the Doras will also be announced then.



As previously announced, award-winning theatre artists Diane Flacks and Ed Roy take on the roles of writer and director respectively for the 2020 Dora Mavor Moore Awards - Virtual Edition. Ms Flacks and Mr. Roy also announce the nominations at the June 3 event.

Tune in for both events at the Dora Awards YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/DoraAwards.

