Storytelling Toronto Presents SWEAT, February 18

Acclaimed Storyteller Sheila Arnold (VA., US) returns to Toronto to present the world premier of Sweat - a ground-breaking short story by Guggenheim Fellowship Recipient Zora Neale Hurston, where 1920s feminism comes to fruition in the heart of the Harlem Renaissance. The piece is beautifully complemented with original musical composition and arrangement by Yorkville favourite and adult contemporary/soul musician John Campbell.

Sheila Arnold is a proficient storyteller and sought-after historical consultant for museums/exhibit designers, helping to develop engaging stories from historical documents, artefacts, buildings and the historical use of land and water. Sheila is the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Artists Standing Strong Together (ASST), a non-profit community aiming to support artists through digital performance opportunities, workshops and emergency funding. The National Storytelling Network awarded Sheila and her Co-Founder Donna Washington the 2021 Distinguished National Service Award for their efforts with ASST. Sheila has been honoured as a 2021 MacDowell Artist Fellow, a 2020 Mt. Vernon Research Fellow, and a 209 Hewnoaks Artist Colony summer residence Noted Artist.

On Sunday, February 19 at 1:30pm, Sheila Arnold will host a Professional Development Workshop for Storytellers on Folktales, Fairytales & Social Justice at Artscape Wychwood Barns (601 Christie St). Sheila will also offer two performances on Family Day Monday, February 20: African Stories: Motherland Comes Home at 10:30 am, and Tales from the Perspective of Zora Neale Hurston at 12:00 pm.

Storytelling Toronto was founded in 1979 by seven storytellers who wanted to encourage the renaissance of oral storytelling in modern society. From experienced, seasoned elders to young tellers experimenting with the nature of spoken narrative, Storytelling Toronto is a creative centre for story-lovers who share a passion for storytelling as an transformative art in contemporary life.

Storytelling Toronto presents Sweat

Saturday, February 18, 2023, 7:30pm - 8:40pm

Arts & Letters Club

14 Elm Street, Toronto

Tickets: $30 - Regular Price

10% off for Storytelling Toronto Members

20% off for Arts & Letters Club Members

$20 - Arts Worker (with valid accreditation)

Tickets and more information available at storytellingtoronto.org