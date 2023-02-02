Storytelling Toronto Presents SWEAT, February 18

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 02, 2023  
Acclaimed Storyteller Sheila Arnold (VA., US) returns to Toronto to present the world premier of Sweat - a ground-breaking short story by Guggenheim Fellowship Recipient Zora Neale Hurston, where 1920s feminism comes to fruition in the heart of the Harlem Renaissance. The piece is beautifully complemented with original musical composition and arrangement by Yorkville favourite and adult contemporary/soul musician John Campbell.

Sheila Arnold is a proficient storyteller and sought-after historical consultant for museums/exhibit designers, helping to develop engaging stories from historical documents, artefacts, buildings and the historical use of land and water. Sheila is the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Artists Standing Strong Together (ASST), a non-profit community aiming to support artists through digital performance opportunities, workshops and emergency funding. The National Storytelling Network awarded Sheila and her Co-Founder Donna Washington the 2021 Distinguished National Service Award for their efforts with ASST. Sheila has been honoured as a 2021 MacDowell Artist Fellow, a 2020 Mt. Vernon Research Fellow, and a 209 Hewnoaks Artist Colony summer residence Noted Artist.

On Sunday, February 19 at 1:30pm, Sheila Arnold will host a Professional Development Workshop for Storytellers on Folktales, Fairytales & Social Justice at Artscape Wychwood Barns (601 Christie St). Sheila will also offer two performances on Family Day Monday, February 20: African Stories: Motherland Comes Home at 10:30 am, and Tales from the Perspective of Zora Neale Hurston at 12:00 pm.

Storytelling Toronto was founded in 1979 by seven storytellers who wanted to encourage the renaissance of oral storytelling in modern society. From experienced, seasoned elders to young tellers experimenting with the nature of spoken narrative, Storytelling Toronto is a creative centre for story-lovers who share a passion for storytelling as an transformative art in contemporary life.

Saturday, February 18, 2023, 7:30pm - 8:40pm

Arts & Letters Club
14 Elm Street, Toronto

Tickets: $30 - Regular Price
10% off for Storytelling Toronto Members
20% off for Arts & Letters Club Members
$20 - Arts Worker (with valid accreditation)

Tickets and more information available at storytellingtoronto.org




Harpsichordist And Guest Director Francesco Corti Makes Tafelmusik Debut With BACHS LIBRAR Photo
Harpsichordist And Guest Director Francesco Corti Makes Tafelmusik Debut With BACH'S LIBRARY
Making his Tafelmusik debut this season as guest director is harpsichordist Francesco Corti, “a powerhouse of unbridled vivacity, exciting and excitable in equal measure” (BBC Music Magazine). Corti leads the orchestra in Bach's Library, a fascinating program of music by J. S. Bach and those who inspired him, including Steffani, Hasse, and Zelenka—composers whose manuscripts would have been part of his personal library.
THE RHUBARB FESTIVAL Is Back At Buddies For A 44th Edition Photo
THE RHUBARB FESTIVAL Is Back At Buddies For A 44th Edition
Canada's longest-running new works festival is back for its 44th year this February. In a new four-day format, The Rhubarb Festival transforms Buddies into a hotbed of experimentation, exploring new possibilities in art-making and performance.
Aluna Theatre & Theatre Passe Muraille Present RUBBLE, On Stage February 25 - March 18 Photo
Aluna Theatre & Theatre Passe Muraille Present RUBBLE, On Stage February 25 - March 18
In late February, Aluna Theatre and  Theatre Passe Muraille partner on the co-production RUBBLE by playwright Suvendrini Lena, on stage February 25 – March 18 in the Passe Muraille Mainspace. (Media night: Thursday, March 2)
Factory Theatre Presents YOU CANT GET THERE FROM HERE, VOL. 3, February 23- 25 Photo
Factory Theatre Presents YOU CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE, VOL. 3, February 23- 25
Factory Theatre presents YOU CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE, VOL. 3: A NIGHTMARE ON BATHURST STREET returning by popular demand with its 3rd volume of new audio dramas. This season of YOU CAN'T GET THERE FROM HERE will feature four commissioned audio experiences from award-winning Canadian playwrights Monica Garrido, Catherine Hernandez, Elvira Kurt, and Aurora Stewart de Peña.

February 1, 2023

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023

Cast & Creative Teams Confirmed for Shaw Festival 2023 Season, Featuring PRINCE CASPIAN World Premiere & MoreCast & Creative Teams Confirmed for Shaw Festival 2023 Season, Featuring PRINCE CASPIAN World Premiere & More
January 30, 2023

Artistic Director Tim Carroll has unveiled the Shaw Festival's 2023 casting and creative teams for the Festival Theatre, Royal George Theatre, Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, BMO Stage, as well as the newly added Spiegeltent.
Grand Theatre Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The High School Project With Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERAGrand Theatre Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The High School Project With Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
January 30, 2023

After 24 ground-breaking seasons, the Grand Theatre's renowned youth mentorship program, the High School Project (HSP) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the longest running show in Broadway history: Andrew Lloyd's Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.
