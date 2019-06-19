Staged Reading Of New Musical BE KIND REWIND To Be Performed At Toronto Fringe

The creative team behind Summerland and One Small Step returns to the Toronto Fringe Festival this year with a groundbreaking new musical written by composer Suzy Wilde ( Maddy's Karaoke Birthday Party, Crack of Doom, Summerland) and Dora-nominated playwright and composer Barbara Johnston ( One Small Step, Blood Ties, Summerland). Judy Blume meets High Fidelity in this funny and heartwarming coming-of-age story of friendship, loyalty and videos, set in

the summer of 1995.Be Kind, Rewind runs July 3rd-14th at the Randolph Theatre, 736 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Tickets are available atwww.fringetoronto.com

With a mandate to shine a light on new and emerging teen actors, and under the direction of Ann Merriam, Edge of the Sky once again promises a cast of over thirty young performers, interpreting this story set in the 90s. With additional direction by Matt O'Connor, musical direction by Steven Foster and choreography by Nicko Giannakos, Be Kind Rewind is musical for both and teens and for anyone who used to be a teen.

"At this point we know what to expect from (Edge of the Sky): Fantastic musical performances, polished group numbers and impossibly large cast of fresh faced young performers...the team delivers, big time"- Mooney on Theatre





