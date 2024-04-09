Spotlight: THINGS WE LOST IN THE FIRE at Crow's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WHEN THE REVELATION OF FIRE REVEALS HIDDEN TRUTHS, WHO WILL STAND? Things We Lost in The Fire is a riveting exploration into the aftermath of a tragic fire that engulfed a downtown building leaving behind a trail of destruction and uncovering the hidden truths of its residents’ lives. As investigators delve deeper into the ashes, secrets long buried begin to emerge, shedding light on the tangled webs of deceit, love, and loss. Set against the backdrop of a community grappling with grief and redemption, this powerful play takes audiences on a journey of discovery, as characters confront their pasts and grapple with the consequences of their actions. With each revelation, the lines between truth and deception blur, challenging perceptions and unraveling the fabric of trust.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast and masterful storytelling, Things We Lost in The Fire is a poignant exploration of human resilience, the bonds that unite us, and the scars that remain long after the flames have been extinguished. Don’t miss your chance to witness this unforgettable theatrical experience.

"A moving drama with terrific performances, Things We Lost in The Fire has messages we all need to hear right now." A View From the Box "A group of residents in a historical building are brought in during an investigation to discuss their involvement in a building fire. The audience will hear from an ensemble cast, as each has their own version, but will soon realize there is something more sinister afoot. Someone started that fire, but someone did something much more horrible. It's vague, we know. But what could be more horrible than collective arson? You'll soon find out." Readrange.com top pick selection at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

eadrange.com top pick selection at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival Audience Advisory: Mature Language, content, and subject matter. This production includes scenes depicting abuse, encompassing physical and emotional violence, sexually suggestive content, infidelity and murder. Additionally, loud gunshot sounds and music are utilized. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. Kindly consider the potentially distressing themes before attending.