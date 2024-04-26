Spotlight: ONLY HOPE at Franklin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Based on the Warner Bros. film & novel by Nicholas Sparks Adapted for the stage by Jordan Ross Schindler Music Direction, Orchestrations, and Arrangements by Elmo Zapp Directed by Anna Bovi Only Hope: A Musical Tribute to A Walk to Remember makes its Nashville debut at the Franklin Theatre for a strictly limited engagement on April 25-28, 2024.

Based on the bestselling novel and unforgettable Warner Bros. film (starring Mandy Moore and Shane West) that captured the hearts of millions, the unofficial jukebox musical adaptation features songs from and inspired by the film's iconic soundtrack and stars Brian Logan Dales (pop-rock band The Summer Set) as Landon Carter and Janel Parrish (Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, Netflix's To All The Boys series) as Jamie Sullivan.

With adaptation by Jordan Ross Schindler (co-creator of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical), executive production by Amy Sapp, creative production by Kenneth Ferrone (Broadway’s The Wanderer, FOX’s Grease Live!, RENT Live!, and NBC’s Annie Live!), music direction and arrangements by Elmo Zapp, and direction by Anna Bovi, Only Hope evokes the nostalgia from the novel and film, while reminding us of the profound impact love and faith can have on our lives.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience one of Nicholas Sparks' most cherished stories live on stage! Also starring: Henry Beddoe as Clay, Julia Lauren Bullock (from The Foxies) as Belinda (4/25 & 4/26 only), Bourke Floyd (Dawson’s Creek) as Worth, Dani Kucera as Tracy, Tania Joy as Cynthia, Robert Mannis as Reverend Sullivan, Cassadee Pope (from The Voice S3) as Belinda (4/27 & 4/28 only), and Richaun Stewart as Eric.

For more information, including cast announcements and behind-the-scenes updates, please visit the show on Instagram — @walkmusical. Recommended for ages 12 and up due to some mild adult and sexual themes. Special thanks to Spectrum Sound for their generous donation to help make this musical a reality. Additional thanks to the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church for their continued partnership.

